KCET 2024 First Round Seat Allotment Schedule Published

The KEA will release KCET 2024 Mock Allotment result first after which candidates will be given a chance to change college options to be considered for the real and actual seat allotment

Thursday July 25, 2024 12:15 PM , ummid.com News Network

Karnataka UGCET 2024 Counselling: Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has published on its official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in the First Round Seat Allotment Schedule or First Round Seat Allotment Activity for Karnataka UGCET 2024 counselling underway for admission in Engineering, Architecture, Agriculture, Veterinary, Pharmacy and other courses.

According to the KCET Counselling schedule, the KEA will release the Mock Allotment result first after which candidates will be given a chance to change college options to be considered for the real and actual seat allotment.

UGCET 2024 First Round Seat Allotment Activity

The KEA started on July 23, 2024 option entry through the link provided on its website .

The round 1 allotment will be done as per the following schedule:

UGCET 2024 Option Entry: Started on July 23 and continue for 7 days.

KCET 2024 Mock Allotment: 3 days after the last date of option entry.

KCET 2024 First Round Allotment (UGCET 2024 Allotment Result): 3 days after the release of mock result

Candidates should note that seat allotment will be done based on the options submitted by the candidates.

KCET 2024 Seat Matrix

Candidates are also advised to refer the KCET 2024 Seat Matrix published on the official website before proceeding for option and choice filling.

Before proceeding for option entry candidates are required to download verification slip. If they have not yet, they can download KCET verification slip by following the steps and link given here .

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) had conducted document verification rank-wise from June 25 to 29, 2024.

After document verification, the KEA had given candidates the last chance to make correction , if any, in their applications from July 04 to 06, 2024.

Karnataka UGCET 2024

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) had conducted UGCET 2024 on April 18 and 19, 2024. The Kannada Language Test was held on April 20, 2024. The UGCET 2024 Karnataka result was announced on June 01, 2024 .

The KEA had earlier invited separate application for medical, dental, ayurveda, unani and homoeopathy courses as part of UGNEET 2024 counselling in Karnataka.

The KEA also published on its website provisional eligibility list for NEET UG 2024 counselling.

Meanwhile, the candidates can also refer to UGCET Information Bulletin a 52-page document in PDF, available on the website for detailed counselling procedure, post seat allotment activity, mode of payment and other details.

[The featured image used here is AI generated.]

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.