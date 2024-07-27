OpenAI rolls-out SearchGPT

Microsoft backed OpenAI which stormed the internet space last January entered the Google search market launching its own AI powered ‘SearchGPT’

OpenAI had rolled out AI chatbot ChatGPT in January 2023 kickstarting an AI war with tech giants making their apps AI enabled.

Microsoft was the first to integrate AI features on its Bing search. Google followed by adding ‘ Bard ’ in Google Search.

A year into the AI war, OpenAI Thursday rolled out SearchGPT – an AI powered search engine with real-time access to information from the internet.

SearchGPT is still in test mode and has been launched select users on trial basis.

“We’re testing SearchGPT, a prototype of new search features designed to combine the strength of our AI models with information from the web to give you fast and timely answers with clear and relevant sources”, OpenAI said. “We’re launching to a small group of users and publishers to get feedback. While this prototype is temporary, we plan to integrate the best of these features directly into ChatGPT in the future”, it said. "SearchGPT will quickly and directly respond to your questions with up-to-date information from the web while giving you clear links to relevant sources", the company said.

SearchGPT is designed to help users connect with publishers by prominently citing and linking to them in searches.

"Responses have clear, in-line, named attribution and links so users know where information is coming from and can quickly engage with even more results in a sidebar with source links", the company said.

The new platform also includes images in search result. For instance, if a user wants to know how to replace a tyre, they will be able to see step-by-step diagrams with images. This is a radically different approach from how conventional search engines work.

OpenAI launched SearchGPT prototype a day after Microsoft rolls-out " Bing Generative Search ". This is a new feature Microsoft search engine Bing which combines power of Generative AI and Large Language Models (LLMs).

