UK drops objection to ICC arrest warrant against Netanyahu

London: In another setback for the far right Zionist regime in Israel, and Benjamin Netanyahu personally, the United Kingdom has decided to drop its objection to the arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

The International Criminal Court (ICC) on May 20, 2024 issued arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the country’s Defence Minister Yoav Gallant.

“…. Benjamin Netanyahu, the Prime Minister of Israel, and Yoav Gallant, the Minister of Defence of Israel, bear criminal responsibility for the war crimes and crimes against humanity committed on the territory of the State of Palestine (in the Gaza strip) from at least 8 October 2023", ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan said while issuing the arrest warrant.

The United Kingdom, as per its earlier decision, wanted to register objection and question the jurisdiction of the ICC to issue such warrants. The decision was taken by the erstwhile Rishi Sunak government.

“On the ICC submission … I can confirm the government will not be pursuing the proposal in line with our longstanding position that this is a matter for the court to decide on,” Spokesperson for British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Friday.

Starmer is leading the new Labour government in UK after the Conservatives tasted defeat in the July 2024 National Elections .

"The UK will not proceed with efforts to question whether the ICC has jurisdiction to issue arrests for two Israeli top ministers", the official reiterated.

"A significant moment"

While welcoming the decision, Labour and Co-Operative MP of the United Kingdom wrote on X:

“This is a highly significant moment because it clears the way for the court to issue arrest warrants for both Benjamin Netanyahu for his conduct in the war in Gaza and for Hamas leaders for their appalling acts of October 7.”

“It was obvious to many that the Sunak Government’s attempt to question the ICC’s jurisdiction was not legally credible and it is a relief that Foreign Secretary David Lammy has righted a wrong", he further said.

