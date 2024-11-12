2024 Maharashtra Elections: Where Muslims Stand?

Tuesday November 12, 2024 8:12 PM , Mohd Ziyauallah Khan

In Maharashtra, all we can see is ambiguity, confusion and too much incumbency leading to chaos making it a Maha Mess at the moment. The struggle extends beyond mere control of governance; it’s a contest of proving political inheritance.

With the main power struggle witnessed between the Congress and the BJP, and both the parties rely heavily on alliances. Congress has allied with the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) and the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction), while the BJP has teamed up with the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) and the NCP (Ajit Pawar faction).

This election is not only about political control but also about survival for each faction. However, amidst all this, where do the Muslim or M Factor stands is interesting to explore in the pretext of the upcoming Maha assembly elections.

Hindutva Factor

Despite past setbacks, the BJP is now approaching the Maharashtra election with renewed strength, emphasising Hindutva as a unifying issue. The slogan “Batenge to Katenge” (If divided, we will be cut down) targets Hindu unity against Muslims.

However, the Maratha reservation movement remains a key obstacle, complicating the BJP’s strategy even with a strong Hindutva wave. This has even added an impact on the other secular parties including the Congress when they too are following the soft-Hindutva stance to keep the Muslims away from contesting on their tickets in the state.

Engaging Muslim Voters

Although it is clear that the BJP has not given a single seat to the Muslim candidates, we can only find them in their allies with few names, including the late Baba Siddiqui, we can woo the Muslim voters to some extent.

Thanks to the dwindling Maratha support, the BJP is appealing Muslim voters through initiatives like scholarships for Muslim students and increased funding for Maulana Azad Minority Corporation.

Unlike its stance in other states, the Maharashtra BJP has softened policies on madrassas, even tripling madrasa teacher salaries, diverging from the stricter approaches seen in states like Assam and Uttar Pradesh.

On the other hand, Muslims allege that the Congress seems to have taken the Muslim community for granted (giving a handful of seats to contest), which has somewhat hampered their enthusiasm in the upcoming state election unlike seen during the general elections.

“Ladli Behna Yojana"

In a bid to attract women voters, including Muslims, the BJP introduced the “Ladli Behna” scheme, offering ₹1,500 per month to them.

The scheme has gained attention, particularly among lower-income Muslim women, as approximately 13.5 million women are eligible, many of them Muslims.

Congress and Internal Challenges

Facing a cautious outlook after mixed results, Congress has fielded few Muslim candidates out of the 105 it has fielded.

However, internal discord, and sidelining of some prominent Muslim leaders by senior leadership, remain challenges in maintaining cohesion within the party.

Role of NCP and Factional Influence

Sharad Pawar’s NCP, contesting 87 seats with 02 Muslim candidates, holds significant sway over the MVA coalition.

Meanwhile, Ajit Pawar’s NCP , aligned with the BJP, has fielded 05 Muslim candidates in 51 seats, showcasing a meritocratic approach that includes Muslim representation.

Shiv Sena Factions and Muslim Appeal

Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena, despite its alliance with the BJP, has limited independent influence.

In contrast, Uddhav Thackeray’s faction has gained Maratha and Muslim sympathy, particularly due to its handling of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and its governance during the pandemic.

AIMIM’s Focused Strategy and Minor Parties

The AIMIM’s selective contesting of 16 seats , avoiding competition with Muslim candidates from Congress or NCP, indicates a strategic approach aimed at strengthening its base without diluting secular votes.

Smaller parties like the Samajwadi Party and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi also focus on competing against AIMIM’s candidates rather than directly challenging the BJP.

Final thoughts

While Hindutva remains a central theme for the BJP, economic concerns - such as the relocation of major projects to Gujarat, impacting local employment, pose challenges.

Frustration among voters over limited economic progress could impact the election outcome, adding complexity to the BJP’s anticipated dominance.

Thus for Maharashtra’s Muslims, this election offers a unique chance to transcend traditional communal and secular politics.

Increased Muslim representation on both sides - within the government and the opposition, could open new doors for substantial influence in shaping Maharashtra’s political future.

[Mohd Ziyauallah Khan is a freelance content writer based in Nagpur. He is also an activist and social entrepreneur, co-founder of the group TruthScape, a team of digital activists fighting disinformation on social media.]

