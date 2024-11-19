Bluesky braces for 20 million user count

Tuesday November 19, 2024 7:34 PM , ummid.com News Network

X rival, Bluesky social media platform, has already crossed 19,750,000 total accounts mark and is braces for 20 million user count.

Twitter founder Jack Dorsey had announced the launch of Bluesky in 2022 while talks were still on for Twitter (later renamed as X) takeover by Elon Musk.

Originally developed as an internal project and decentralised concept in 2019, Bluesky was launched in February 2023 as invite-only platform available to select users. In February this year, however, it was made available to the general public and open to all.

Bluesky has around 2 million users in September 2022 but gained momentum after it was available to all, and reached around 19,778,341 users on Tuesday November 19, 2024.

The company headed by Jay Graber had targeted 20 million users within a year, and it is expected to reach this target any moment.

Anger against X

The huge interest in the platform was seen during and after the 2024 U.S. Presidential Elections when new X owner Elon Musk openly endorsed Republican Donald Trump and used the platform to promote him.

X users were also upset because of “unfriendly” changes and "unfair content moderation practices" introduced in the social media platform and “its brazen commercialisation” by Elon Musk and the reinstatement of accounts banned for hate speech.

Why shift from X to Bluesky?

Explaining why users are interested in Bluesky, the Economic Times, in a report said the X rival is a decentralised microblogging platform that promotes user privacy and control, and aims to offer a refreshing alternative to users, branding itself as "social media as it should be".

Bluesky features a user-friendly interface which is a close look-alike of early Twitter while capitalising on a decentralised architecture for enhanced security and autonomy.

Although Bluesky allows users to post short messages, photos, and videos and send direct messages, its defining feature is its decentralised framework, enabling data storage on independent servers rather than centralised company-owned servers.

"Innovative Architecture"

This innovative architecture enables users to join or establish servers that reflect their community values.

Unlike X, which relies on algorithm-driven feeds, Bluesky limits visible content to posts from user's followed accounts. This straightforward, user-centric approach has attracted individuals frustrated with X's complex feed mechanics and overwhelming content.

The sudden switch to Bluesky from X by users comes amid significant political shifts and user dissatisfaction with the Musk-owned platform.

