Bangladesh recalls its envoy in India

Besides India, Bangladesh has also recalled its ambassadors in Brussels, Canberra and Lisbon, and the permanent mission to the United Nations in New York

Thursday October 3, 2024 10:17 PM , ummid.com News Network

[AI image used here for representation]

Dhaka: In a major diplomatic reshuffle, the interim government in Bangladesh has recalled its ambassador in India.

Besides India, Bangladesh has also recalled its ambassadors in Brussels, Canberra and Lisbon, and the permanent mission to the United Nations in New York.

A foreign ministry official Thursday said all the five envoys have been asked to immediately return to capital Dhaka.

The envoys who have been recalled by Bangladesh's interim government are Mustafizur Rahman (High Commissioner to India), Muhammad Abdul Muhith (Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN in New York), Mahbub Hassan Saleh (Ambassador to Belgium), M Allama Siddiqui (High Commissioner to Australia) and Rezina Ahmed (Ambassador to Portugal), according to Bangla daily Prothom Alo.

Earlier, Bangladesh High Commissioner in Britain, Saida Muna Tasneem, was asked to return to Dhaka.

Bangladesh is undergoing major political reshuffle ever since Sheikh Hasina was ousted from power following students’ protest. Former Prime Minister Hasina fled to India after quitting the office on August 05, 2024 .

After Hasina’s ouster, an interim government led by Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus was formed.

Yunus led interim government has promissed major reforms in the country. It is also speculated that the government plans to hold fresh elections ealry next year .

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.