2024 Haryana Assembly to have 05 Muslim MLAs

2024 Haryana Assembly Election Results: A total of 05 Muslims - all from the Congress party, have won the 2024 Haryana Assembly elections results of which were announced on Tuesday October 08, 2024.

The total number of Muslims winning the 2024 Haryana elections is 02 more than their tally in 2019 and 2014.

Haryana has a Muslim population of about 7%, and the state assembly has a total of 90 seats. Based on their population and the number of seats in the state assembly, representation of Muslims should have been higher.

List of Muslims who won the 2024 Haryana Elections

Mannan Khan (Mamman Khan) of Congress (Ferozepur Jhirka) Aftab Ahmed of Congress (Nuh) Mohd Ilyas of Congress (Punhana) Akram Khan of Congress (Jagadhri) Mohd Israeil of Congress (Hathin)

Aftab Ahmed, sitting MLA, former minister and Vice President of Haryana Congress, has defeated Tahir Hussain of Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) by more than 46,000 votes.

On the other hand, Mamman Khan defeated Naseem Ahmed, a BJP candidate, by 98,441 votes to win the Ferozepur Jhirka seat.

Congress candidates Mohammad Ilyas defeated Rahish Khan (Independent) and Mohd Aizaz Khan of BJP in Punhana.

Mohd Israel defeated his immediate rival Manoj Kumar of BJP in Hathin seat andTayub Hussain urf Nazir Ahmed. Akram Khan won the Jadaghdri assemby seat defeating Kanwar Pal of BJP.

According to the final result announced by the Election Commission, the ruling BJP has won 48 seats, Congress has won 38 seats, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) has won 02 seats and Independent candidates have won 03 seats.

A party needs the support of at least 45 MLAs to form government in the state. Results, however, indicate that the state will have a hung house.

