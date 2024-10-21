Asif Shaikh withdraws party flag after outrage

Malegaon: A day after launching his new political party, Former Congress MLA Asif Shaikh Monday October 21, 2024 announced to withdraw the party flag.

Addressing a press conference, Asif Shaikh Rashid also asked party workers not to use the abbreviation of the party in public or in any communication.

“The decision to withdraw the party flag and not to use the abbreviation of the party has been taken out of respect for the Islamic scholars”, he said.

“Malegaon is The City of Masa’jid and Mada’ris where religion is deep rooted. We noticed unrest in the city after the launch of our new party yesterday.

“There were apprehensions, especially about the abbreviation, of the party. We respect the sentiments of our Ulema and the people of Malegaon. Hence the decision”, he said.

Asif Shaikh Rasheed, former Congress MLA, had launched a new political party on Sunday October 20, 2024 naming it “Indian Secular Largest Assembly of Maharashtra”.

Asif Shaikh launched his party a month before the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly Elections and also announced to contest as the candidate of the new party from the Malegaon Central Assembly Constituency.

However, what sparked outrage was the abbreviation “I.S.L.A.M.” or “ISLAM” being promoted by him and his supporters, for the new party.

Unhappy over the abbreviation of Asif Shaikh's new party, Islamic scholars, activists, political analysts, common Malegaonians, and also Asif Shaikh’s well-wishers, urged him to change the name of his newly launched political party.

Following the outrage, Asif Shaikh announced to withdraw the flag and the party abbreviation. He however said the name of the party will remain as it is and he will contest the 2024 Maharashtra polls from Malegaon Central seat as the new party candidate.

According to the election schedule released by the ECI , polling for the state elections in Maharashtra will be held on Nov 20, 2024 the notification for which will be issued on Oct 22, 2024.

Samajwadi Party (SP) Chief Akhilesh Yadav on Firday announced Shan e Hindi Nehal Ahmed as the party nominee from Malegaon.

Earlier, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi had confirmed Mufti Ismail , sitting MLA from Malegaon Central Assembly Seat, as the party candidate for the 2024 Maharashtra assembly polls.

The INDIA alliance is yet to finalise its candidate in Malegaon. Besides Shan e Hind of Samajwadi Party, INDIA alliance ticket seekers also include Malegaon Congress President Ejaz Baig.

