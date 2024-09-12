MP NEET UG 2024 Round 2 Merit List Out, Choice Filling Till Sept 17

Thursday September 12, 2024 11:53 PM , ummid.com News Network

Madhya Pradesh NEET UG 2024 Round 2: Department of Medical Education (DME) Madhya Pradesh has released on its official website dme.mponline.gov.in MP NEET UG 2024 Second Round Merit List of the students who have registered for admission in different medical and dental courses including MBBS and BDS and set to start from today Choice Filling and College Option Preference.

DME Madhya Pradesh published the NEET UG 2024 Round 2 Merit List of eligible candidates in 142-page PDF on Thursday September 12, 2024.

The candidates who find their names in the merit list can submit college options and preferences from September 13 to 17, 2024.

"The last date of choice filling is till September 17, 2024 till 11:59 PM", the DME MP said.

Based on options submitted by the students till Sept 17, DME MP will release Allotment of Second Round on September 20, 2024.

MP NEET UG Round 2 Choice Filling

Click here to go to the official website: dme.mponline.gov.in.

Log in using NEET UG Roll No and Password to log in

Click on the link to submit choice filling

Candidates are advised to carefully read the details of vacant seats before choice filling.

MP NEET UG 2024 Second Round Counselling Schedule

Edit Registration Facility on DME Portal for round 2 counselling: September 10 to 11, 2024 upto 11:59 pm

Publication of vacancies for round 2 medical counselling: September 12, 2024

Publication of revised merit list: September 12, 2024

Round 2 Choice Filling and Locking by MP Domicile registered candidates: September 13 to 17, 2024

Allotment of Second Round: September 20, 2024

Reporting at allotted Medical or Dental College: September 22 to 26, 2024

Opt for upgradation: September 22 to 26, 2024

Online Resignation and Cancellation of allotted seats: September 22 to 26, 2024 upto 07:00 PM

Department of Medical Education (DME) Madhya Pradesh had started through its official website dme.mponline.gov.in registration of students who wish to participate in MP NEET UG Medical (MBBS) and Dental (BDS) Counselling 2024 from August 12 to 20 2024.

DME Madhya Pradesh had released the MBBS and BDS Merit List of the rgistered candidates on its official website on August 21, 2024 .

Round 1 Seat Allotment Result of NEET UG 2024 (Medical MBBS and Dental - BDS) Counselling was published on August 29, 2024.

Along with the NEET UG 2024 2nd Round Merit List, DME Madhya Pradesh also released details of MBBS and BDS seats remained vacant after Round 1.

