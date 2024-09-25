Elon Musk reacts to buzz over his 'romance' with Meloni



“American multi-billionaire Elon Musk is dating Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni” is the latest buzz on social media platforms.

Wednesday September 25, 2024 8:36 PM , ummid.com Social Media Desk

[Musk and Meloni dining together and looking in awe of each other.]

The reports of ‘supposed’ romance between Tesla CEO, who also owns SpaceX and social media platform X, and the gorgeous Italian Prime Minister started circulating after the photos of the two dining together and looking in awe of each other surfaced online.

Not to be carried away by the reports of the two “dating” each other, a Tesla fan club posted a picture of Musk and Meloni and wrote, "Do you think they'll date?"

The 53-year-old billionaire responded saying they’re not.

“We are not dating”, Musk wrote on X.

The social media users however are not convinced and suggest the two will make a great couple.

“Meloni has a great friendship with Billionaire tech innovater, space pioneer, and X owner, Elon Musk.

“You can very well term this dynamic duo "Muskloni", freelance writer, Robert Kearney, wrote on X.

Musk confers Global Citizens Award on Meloni

Meanwhile, Elon Musk on Tuesday September 24, 2024 conferred on the Prime Minister of Italy, Giorgia Meloni , with the Global Citizens Award in New York.

While handing over the award, Musk was all praise for the Italian Prime Minister.

"It's an honor to convey the award to someone who is even more beautiful on the inside as she is on the outside”, Musk said while bestowing the Atlantic Council Global Citizen Award on Meloni.

"Giorgia Meloni is someone I admire, who has done an incredible job as the Prime Minister of Italy," he said.

“She's someone who is authentic, honest and truthful that can't always be said about politicians”, he added.

Meloni received the award "for her strong support of the EU and becoming the first female prime minister of Italy," according to a media package distributed by the Atlantic Council.

