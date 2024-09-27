GATE 2025: Last date of application extended

GATE 2025: IIT Roorkee, official authority to conduct Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering this year (GATE 2025), has extended the last date of application without late fees.
As per the original GATE Schedule, the last date of application was September 26, 2024. However in the notification released Thursday, IIT Roorkee said candidates who have so far not able to apply for GATE 2025 can do so till October 03, 2024.
IIT Roorkee said it has extended the last date of registration because of the requests made from various circles.
"Due to several requests from applicants, closing date of REGULAR online registration/ application process (Without Late Fee) of GATE 2025 is extended up to 11:59 PM, 3rd October 2024 (Thursday)", IIT Roorkee said.
At the same time IIT Roorkee said application with late fee can be done till October 07, 2024.
"Closing Date of EXTENDED online registration/ application process (With Late Fee) is Monday October 07, 2024", IIT Roorkee said.
GATE 2025 will be held for 30 papers on February 1, 2, 15, and 16, 2025, according GATE schedule released by IIT Roorkee.
While announcing “GATE 2025 Important Dates”, IIT Roorkee said regular registration for the exam will commence from Wednesday August 24, 2024. The registration however was delayed and started on August 28, 2024.
Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national examination conducted jointly by Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore and seven Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) at Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras and Roorkee on behalf of National Coordination Board (NCB)-GATE, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India.
GATE 2025 will consist of 30 examination papers, allowing candidates to choose one or two test papers from permissible combinations. The exam duration will be three hours, and GATE scores will be valid for three years from the result announcement date.
