GATE 2025: Last date of application extended

As per the original GATE Schedule 2025, the last date of application was September 26, 2024. It has however now been extended

Friday September 27, 2024 11:23 AM , ummid.com News Network

GATE 2025: IIT Roorkee, official authority to conduct Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering this year (GATE 2025), has extended the last date of application without late fees.

As per the original GATE Schedule, the last date of application was September 26, 2024. However in the notification released Thursday, IIT Roorkee said candidates who have so far not able to apply for GATE 2025 can do so till October 03, 2024.

IIT Roorkee said it has extended the last date of registration because of the requests made from various circles.

"Due to several requests from applicants, closing date of REGULAR online registration/ application process (Without Late Fee) of GATE 2025 is extended up to 11:59 PM, 3rd October 2024 (Thursday)", IIT Roorkee said.

GATE 2025 Registration with late fee

At the same time IIT Roorkee said application with late fee can be done till October 07, 2024.

"Closing Date of EXTENDED online registration/ application process (With Late Fee) is Monday October 07, 2024", IIT Roorkee said.

GATE 2025 Schedule

GATE 2025 will be held for 30 papers on February 1, 2, 15, and 16, 2025, according GATE schedule released by IIT Roorkee.

While announcing “GATE 2025 Important Dates”, IIT Roorkee said regular registration for the exam will commence from Wednesday August 24, 2024. The registration however was delayed and started on August 28, 2024.

GATE 2025 - Steps to apply

Use the URL to apply for gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

Click on the “Apply Online” tab on the home page and complete the registration process

Fill GATE 2025 application form Upload required documents including scanned images of photograph and signature

Pay GATE registration fee

Preview the filled GATE application form 2025

Submit the GATE 2025 application form

“GATE 2025 Important Dates”

Online Application Process Opens on official website gate2025.iitr.ac.in: August 28 to October 03, 2024

Closing Date of EXTENDED online registration/ application process: October 7, 2024

Display of Defective Applications to rectify: Will be notified later

Last date for rectification of Applications: Will be notified later

Last Date for change of Category, Paper and Examination City (an additional fee will be applicable): Will be notified later

"GATE 2025 Admit Card download date": Will be notified later

GATE 2025 Examination - February 1, 2, 15, and 16, 2025

"GATE 2025 result date": March 19, 2025

About GATE exam

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national examination conducted jointly by Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore and seven Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) at Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras and Roorkee on behalf of National Coordination Board (NCB)-GATE, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India.

GATE 2025 will consist of 30 examination papers, allowing candidates to choose one or two test papers from permissible combinations. The exam duration will be three hours, and GATE scores will be valid for three years from the result announcement date.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.