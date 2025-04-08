73.45% Clear Karnataka 12th Exam 2025 - Full List of Toppers

Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has announced on its official website karresults.nic.in the results of the Higher Secondary 12th (Karnataka 2nd PUC) 2025, also known Class 12 exams, along with details of toppers and their marks

Tuesday April 8, 2025 5:20 PM , ummid.com News Network

Karnataka 2nd PUC 12th Result 2025: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has announced on its official website karresults.nic.in the results of the Higher Secondary 12th (Karnataka 2nd PUC) 2025, also known Class 12 exams, along with details of toppers and their marks.

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board declared the 2nd PU XIIth result of all three streams including Science, Commerce and Humanities (Art) today at 12:50 PM.

The Karnataka 12th results were announced at a press conference addressed by Karnataka Minister for School Education and Literacy Madhu Bangarappa.

List of Toppers - Karnataka 12th Exam 2025

Amoolya Kamath and Deeksha R jointly secured the top spot in Science stream scoring a total of 599 out of 600 marks.

LR Sanjana Bai emerged as the highest scorer in the Arts stream in the Karnataka 2nd PUC 2025 exam with an impressive 597 marks.

Following closely behind Sanjana Bai are K Nirmala and K R Shri Jeya Darshini who came second with a score of 596 and 595 resepectively.

Deepashree S emerged as the top scorer with 599 marks in the Commerce stream, followed by Tejaswini MA with 598 marks. A number of students scored 597, with Pranay Balasaheb Alagouda and Pratheeksha P rounding out the top 10.

Among the districts, Udupi topped with a pass percentage of 93.90% follwed by Dakshina Kannada (93.57%) and Bangalore South (85.36 %).

Karnataka 2nd PU Pass Percentage

According to the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) data released today, the Karnataka State registerd an overall pass percentage of 73.45% in Class 12th exam 2025. This is some 7.7% less than 2024 when the pass percentage was 81.15%.

A total of 7,13,862 - 3,35,468 boys, 3,78,389 girls and 5 transgenders, had appeared for the 12th board exam in Karnataka.

The Karnataka 12th result 2025 are available on official websites "karresults.nic.in" and "kseab.karnataka.gov.in".

Streamwise Pass Percentage

The Science stream recorded the highest success rate in Karnataka board 12th exam 2025. Out of 2,80,933 students who appeared in the exam in Science stream, 2,31,461 passed, resulting in a pass percentage of 82.45%.

Commerce followed with a respectable performance — 2,04,329 candidates appeared, and 1,55,425 managed to pass, registering a pass percentage of 76.07%.

The Arts stream reported the lowest pass percentage among the three, with 1,53,043 students appearing and 81,553 passing, bringing the pass rate to 53.29%.

In total, 6,37,805 students appeared across all streams, and 4,68,439 of them successfully passed the examination, contributing to an overall pass percentage of 73.45%.



Along with the result, the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board also publishes the Merit List containing the names and scores of the board exam toppers.

The Karnataka Pre-University Department or 2nd PU 12th Exam started on March 01 and continued till March 19, 2025.

Karnataka 12th Supplementary Exam Date 2025

While announcing the 12th board exam result today, the KSEAB also announced the dates of Supplementary Exams - PUC 2 and PUC 3.

The Supplementary Exams is conducted for the students who failed in some subjects in the regular exam or who want to improve their score.

According to the schedule, the PUC 2 Exam 2 is set to be conducted from April 24 to May 8, 2025. Students who wish to improve their scores or those who could not clear certain subjects in Exam 1 are eligible to appear.

Students who wish to get the scanned copy of answer sheets, can apply from April 8 to 13, 2025.

Students can download the scanned copy of their 12th answer sheets from April 12 to 16, 2025. The fee for scanned copy per subject is INR 530 and fees for revaluation per subject is INR 1670.

Steps to check Karnataka 2nd PU Result 2025

Visit the official website, karresults.nic.in. Click on the 2nd PUC exam 1 result link. Enter your login details. Submit and check the result. Download and take a printout for future reference.

Karnataka 2nd PUC (Class 12) Result 2024

In 2024, Karnataka 2nd PUC or 12th exam was held from March 01 to 22, 2024. The Karnataka 2nd PU Class 12th Result 2023 was declared on April 10, 2024.

The overall pass percentage in 2024 was 81.15%. The Pass Percentage of Science stream was 89.96%, pass percentage of Arts stream was 68.36 and that of Commerce stream was 80.94%.

The Department of Pre-University, Government of Karnataka is the organization for implementation of higher secondary education in the state. We function under the Department of Primary and Secondary Education.

