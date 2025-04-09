Samsung, Stanford Medicine join hands to advance sleep apnea detection

Samsung Electronics and Stanford University Tuesday April 07, 2025 jointly announced a research project with Stanford Medicine to initiate an innovative health solution based on Samsung’s obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) feature

Seoul: Samsung Electronics and Stanford University Tuesday April 07, 2025 jointly announced a research project with Stanford Medicine to initiate an innovative health solution based on Samsung’s obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) feature.

The Sleep Apnea feature is an over-the-counter (OTC), software-only, mobile medical application operating on a compatible Samsung Galaxy Watch and Phone.

The feature is intended to detect signs of moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea in the form of significant breathing disruptions in adult users 22 years and older, over a two-night monitoring period.

Moreover, it has received De Novo — the first of its kind authorization, by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

In recognition of World Health Day, this project underscores the importance of sleep in overall health by taking further steps in proactive care, beginning with a pioneering study.

Study Aim and Target

The project will be led by professor Robson Capasso as principal investigator and professor Clete Kushida as co-principal investigator.

The joint study is designed to explore potential ways to further enhance Samsung’s Sleep Apnea feature to better support sleep health through timely interventions.

"Looking ahead, efforts will focus on going beyond detection by leveraging AI technology for daily monitoring to sleep apnea management, empowering users with the best possible sleep tools to improve their health", Samsung said.

Samsung’s Sleep Apnea feature on the Galaxy Watch, which detects signs of moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea, previously received authorization by the US FDA following approval by Korea’s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS).

With its latest approval by Brazil’s National Health Surveillance Agency (ANVISA), the feature will become available to users in Brazil in late April, increasing availability to 29 markets globally, Samsung said.

The Sleep Apnea feature will continue to be expanded to more countries around the world, allowing more people to proactively spot symptoms earlier, which help prevent further long-term OSA health-related complications.

“The ethical, equitable and evidence-based use of technology, after its validation through research is crucial in developing new approaches to detection and management of sleep apnea and other serious sleep-related health conditions,” said Robson Capasso, MD, FAASM, Chief of Sleep Surgery, Professor of Otolaryngology and Head and Neck Surgery, former Associate Dean of Research, Stanford University School of Medicine.

“We are excited about this groundbreaking collaboration and proud to be initiating a study utilizing smartwatches, a friendly and commonly accepted wearable", Robson said.

“This collaboration with Stanford Medicine will combine our deep technological expertise with Stanford’s leading research capabilities to unlock new innovation in preventive care,” said Dr. Hon Pak, Senior Vice President and Head of the Digital Health Team, Mobile eXperience Business, Samsung Electronics.

“Together, we aim to move beyond screening to also provide more meaningful daily support that helps people better understand and manage their sleep health", Dr Hon said.

