Developed: Batteries that operate at -50°C and below

A team of Russian scientists and researchers has developed batteries capable of operating under extreme weather conditions at temperatures as low as minus 50 degrees Celsius and below

Wednesday April 9, 2025

Moscow: A team of Russian scientists and researchers has developed batteries capable of operating under extreme weather conditions at temperatures as low as minus 50 degrees Celsius and below.

A team of Physicists and Chemists from the Electrochemical Engineering Centre at Dubna University, the Moscow Institute of Electronic Technology, and the Institute of Physical Chemistry and Electrochemistry of the Russian Academy of Sciences contributed to the development of lithium-ion batteries that retain their efficiency even in severe cold, Russia Today reported citing a statement from the press office of the Ministry of Education and Science of Russia.

Use of Nanogermanium Fibres

"This breakthrough is attributed to the use of nanogermanium-based positive electrodes", the researchers said.

Researchers explained that nanogermanium fibres possess a high specific capacity and perform efficiently at temperatures below minus 40 degrees Celsius.

"Thanks to this property, the structure and volume of the metal remain stable during battery operation, enabling longer performance lifespans", the researchers said.

To ensure the effectiveness of this new battery type, scientists are currently testing 1,000 prototypes.

The batteries are expected to be suitable for use in communication and navigation systems, transport applications, and satellites operating in the Arctic or outer space.

