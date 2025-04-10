Adobe rolls-out AI agents for Photoshop, Premiere Pro

Software major Adobe has rolled out AI agents for Photoshop and Premiere Pro, making image and video editing processes simpler and faster by suggesting and executing context-aware edits

[Screenshot of clips released by Adobe]

"These AI-driven features should help both novice and experienced users", Ely Greenfield, CTO of Adobe's Digital Media business, wrote in a blogpost.

In the blog post, Ely has used video clips to showcase how the AI agents in Adobe Photoshop and Premiere Pro can make image editing easier and faster.

"Adobe Creative Agent"

The company, however, said the AI agents, dubbed as "creative agents", can do a lot more than mere making editing faster.

"This isn’t just about faster edits — this is the foundation for how we envision an agent could support you in helping you learn and use Photoshop", Ely wrote.

"In the future, the Photoshop agent could help you learn the tool, share feedback and suggestions and even handle repetitive tasks like preparing assets for export", he added.

"You stay in control in the creative driver’s seat, while your agent helps you out where you want it to. This is all part of our vision to build the most creator-friendly approach to AI in the industry", he wrote.

"New Actions Panel"

In Photoshop, the “creative agent” is accessible through a new floating Actions Panel. This AI tool analyses the image and suggest edits based on context.

For example, it might recommend removing people from the background or blurring the area behind the subject to create a deeper field of focus. All this is done by giving text commands such as clean up the image and add a text box with suggested text, make the text stand out against the background etc.

Users can also click on the suggestions like auto brighten, remove people, and the AI will automatically carry out the tasks. By using simple command prompts, the same can be applied to other images with slight edits.

Adobe said the company's first creative agent in Photoshop with the all-new Actions panel will be launched at MAX London on April 24, 2025.

"This is only the beginning — we’re working on agents that understand all your media and that you can direct to take actions like developing a rough cut", Ely wrote.

For Premiere Pro, Adobe will build on the new Media Intelligence feature, which analyses videos for objects and composition so you can find the footage you need.

Premiere Pro’s creative agent will assist editors to refine shot choices, adjust colour, mix audio, and more.

[Video Credit: Adobe TV]

