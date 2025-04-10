KEAM 2025 Admit Card: Steps and Link to Download

Thursday April 10, 2025 10:57 AM , ummid.com News Network

KEAM 2025 Admit Card Download: The Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Government of Kerala is releasing on its official website cee.kerala.ni today i.e. Thursday April 10, 2025 the Admit Card, also known as Hall Ticket, of candidates who have registered for KEAM 2025 Entrance Examination.

KEAM 2025 Date

Candidates should note that the Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Government of Kerala conducts Entrance Exam for Engineering, Pharmacy, Architecture and Medical Courses.

However, the KEAM Entrance Test for Engineering and Pharmacy will be held first followed by entrance exam for Architecture and Medical Courses.

As per the KEAM 2025 time table and schedule released by the CEE Kerala, the Engineering and Pharmacy entrance tests will be held over five days - from April 24 to 28, 2025, in a single shift each day, running from 02:00 PM to 05:00 PM.

Accordingly, the CEE Kerala is releasing today i.e. Thursday April 10, 2025, the admit card and hall ticket of candidates who are appearing in KEAM 2025 Engineering and Pharmacy.

The KEAM admit card will be released on the official website "cee.kerala.gov.in".

Candidates can download their admit card through candidates portal following the steps give below.

Steps to download KEAM 2025 Admit Card

Go to official website: www.cee.kerala.in .

. Click on KEAM 2052 Candidate Portal

Login using Application no, Password and Access Code.

Click on the given link to download KEAM 2025 Admit Card.

KEAM 2025 Entrance Examination for Engineering and Pharamcy will be held at different centres in Kerala along with Mumbai, New Delhi and Dubai.

The KEAM 2025 exam in Bahrain this year has been cancelled.

Photo, Sign Verification

CEE Kerala had earlier asked candidates who have registered for KEAM this year to verify their photo, signature and name before 05:00 pm on April 08, 2025.

"Admit cards for Engineering/Pharmacy Entrance Examinations will not be issued to those candidates who do not rectify the defects in their Photo/Signature within the stipulated time", the CEE Kerala said.

CEE Kerala further said that the candidates who have defects in their uploaded Photograph/Signature can view the defects by clicking the menu item ‘Memo Details’ provided in the profile page.

KEAM Exam Pattern

KEAM consists of two papers. Paper 1 is based on Physics and Chemistry subjects. Paper 2 is based on Mathematics. Both papers are normally held from morning 10:00 am to 12:30 pm on two separate days.

Each paper consists of 120 questions which each carry 4 marks. Every incorrect answer will result in the loss of 1 mark.

KEAM 2025 result will be released in the form of a Merit List giving the rank to students. Students successfully passing KEAM 2025 are then invited for the counselling process.



