UPSC Civil Services 2024 Result Likely Today

Monday April 21, 2025 12:03 PM , ummid.com News Network

UPSC Civil Services 2024 Result: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is most likely to declare today i.e. Monday April 21, 2025 the final result of the Civil Services Exam (CSE) on its official website upsc.gov.in.

The Union Public Service Commission had conducted the Civil Services Main Exam 2024 from September 20 to 29, 2024. According to the Civil Services Main result announced on December 9, 2024 , around 2,845 candidates had passed the written exam and were called for Personal Interviews.

UPSC Civil Services Result 2024 Date

The candidates, who appeared in the Civil Services exams last year, should note that the UPSC has not officially confirmed any exact date and time to announce the CSE Final Result.

As per the past records, the UPSC declares the Civil Services Final Result few days after the final phase of the interview.

The UPSC had conducted the personal interviews of the candidates who had cracked the CSE Main 2024 exam from January 7 to April 17, 2025.

Accordingly, candidates who are aspiring to become future IAS, IFS, IRS and other such posts can expect their result any moment - most probably today on April 21, 2025, as the Personal Tests of all candidates were completed on April 17, 2025.

UPSC CSE Result 2023

In 2023, the UPSC had conducted the Personal Interviews in three phases - Phase I from January 02 to February 16, 2024, Phase II February 19 to March 15, 2024 with the Phase III of the UPSC Civil Services 2023 interviews concluding on April 09, 2024.

The UPSC CSE Result in 2023 was announced on April 16, 2024 - six days after concluding the interviews.

Aditya Srivastava bagged the first rank, Animesh Pradhan got the second rank, Donuru Ananya Reddy secured the third rank, while Ruhani, Nausheen and five others figured in the UPSC Top 10 in 2023.

A look at the 2023 result also showed, more than 50 Muslims in the Civil Services Merit List.

In 2024, expectations are high for Muslims as some 97 from the minority community have appeared in the Personal Tests and a good number of them are expected to be in the final merit list.

In 2022, the UPSC had concluded the Personal Interviews of the candidates on May 18, 2023. The CSE 2023 final result was announced on May 23, 2023 – four days after concluding the interviews.

Ishita Kishore was IAS topper in 2022 , followed by Garima Lohia who got the second rank, Uma Harathi secured the third rank, and the fourth rank went to Smriti Mishra. A total of 30 Muslims were in the Civil Services Merit List .

