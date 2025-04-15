ummid logo
UPSC Civil Services Result 2024 Soon, Here's List of 97 Muslim Probables

As many as 97 Muslims from across India have appeared in the UPSC Civil Services Interviews after cracking the Civil Services Mains 2024 exams and now looking for a spot in the Final Merit List to be released with results to be declared on upsconline.nic.in and upsc.gov.in any time after April 17, 2025.

Tuesday April 15, 2025 12:46 PM, Aleem Faizee

UPSC Civil Services Result 2024: As many as 97 Muslims from across India have appeared in the UPSC Civil Services Interviews after cracking the Civil Services Mains 2024 exams and now looking for a spot in the Final Merit List to be released with results to be declared on upsconline.nic.in and upsc.gov.in any time after April 17, 2025.

UPSC Civil Services 2024 Result Date

The Union Public Service Commission had conducted the Civil Services Main Exam 2024 from September 20 to 29, 2024. According to the Civil Services Main result announced on December 9, 2024, around 2,845 candidates had passed the written exam and were called for Personal Interviews.

The Personal Interview is the final stage of selection for the coveted Civil Services Posts that include IAS, IPS, IRS IFS and others. The candidates are called for Interviews after they clear Civil Services Preliminary exam followed by CSE Mains.

The Personal Interviews of the UPSC Civil Services exams are scheduled from January 7 to April 17, 2025. Accordingly, the UPSC Civil Services 2024 Result could be announced any time after the last interview slot which is April 17.

Muslims Passing UPSC Mains

Out of the total 2,845 candidates who cleared the Civil Services Main 2024 exam and called for Personal Interview, some 97 are Muslims and they are now eying for a place in the final merit list.

This is around 28 less than their last tally in 2023 when some 125 Muslims had cleared the UPSC Main Exam and were called for interview.

On the other hand, around 2,529 candidates had cracked the Civil Services Prelims and Main exams and called for Personal Interviews in 2022. Among them 83 were Muslims.

UPSC Civil Service 2024: List of Muslim Probables

  1. SHAIKH SAVEZHUSAIN IMTIYAZHUSAI
  2. GHANCHI GAZALA MOHMADHANIF
  3. SHAH MOHD IMRAN MOHD IRFAN
  4. THOUSIF ULLA KHAN
  5. ADIBA ANAM ASHFAQUE AHEMAD
  6. SAYYED MOHD ARIF MOIN
  7. KHAN FARHANA ZEENAT MOHAMMED QA
  8. AMIR NAUSHAD
  9. NOOR AYESHA H S
  10. MUSHARRAB NOOR
  11. WASIM UR RAHMAN
  12. DILSHAD HUSAIN
  13. ANAM AMIR
  14. MOHD AAQIL
  15. ASIF ALI
  16. KHALID HUSSAIN
  17. MUZAFFAR HUSSAIN MANSURI
  18. SYED SADIQUE
  19. MOHD ABUZAR ANSARI
  20. SARWAR HASIB
  21. MOHAMMAD AFTAB ALAM
  22. AZEEM AHMAD
  23. SAYED NASHIT HASSAN
  24. MOHD QASIM
  25. SUHEL YASIR
  26. MOHD ASHFAQ
  27. ZEENATH KHATOON
  28. MUHAMMED SALAH T A
  29. Zeba
  30. ARSH ALI
  31. SHEIK MOHAMED HABISUDEEN S
  32. FARKHANDA QURESHI
  33. RABIYA PARVEEN
  34. SYED IFTEQUAR HAIDER
  35. MOHAMMAD SHAH FAHAD
  36. NAZIR AHMAD BIJRAN
  37. AZHAR ASIF KHAN
  38. MOHAMMAD HARIS MIR
  39. ABID NISSAR
  40. MUNEEB AFZAL PARRAH
  41. ZEBA PARVEEN
  42. FAYAZ ASIF ABDUL MANAF
  43. ARSHAD P
  44. NESRIN P FASIM
  45. MUNAWAR MUSTHAFA A P
  46. HAMEEM MUHAMMED N
  47. MUHAMMED SUHAIL
  48. GULFIZA
  49. NADIYA ABDUL RASHEED
  50. MOHAMMAD NAJID
  51. MOHSINA BANO
  52. IMRAN KHAN
  53. SAIFULLAH
  54. NASEEM AKRAM
  55. GHULAM HAIDER
  56. WAQAR AHMED
  57. MOHAMMAD MUNEEB BHAT
  58. IRAM CHOUDHARY
  59. YASSAR AHMED BHATT
  60. ARSHAD AZIZ QURESHI
  61. NADISH CHOUDHARY
  62. KAZI FAISALODDIN FAHIMODDIN
  63. PATHAN JUNAIDKHAN JAFARKHAN
  64. ALIFA KHAN
  65. RIYAZ WATSON J
  66. ATIF WAQUAR EKRAM ANSARI
  67. MD ISHTEYAQUE RAHMAN
  68. NAJMA A SALAM
  69. MOHAMMED ASHMIL SHAH
  70. HASSAN KHAN
  71. MD NAYAB ANJUM
  72. KHAIYAM RAHMANI
  73. ASAD AQEEL
  74. MOHD SAMEER
  75. WASIM AKRAM
  76. SAHIL ANSARI
  77. ARJOO
  78. SHOIAB
  79. SHAID AYOUB
  80. SHAIK AIESHA
  81. SHAKEEL AHMED
  82. MD ZAMA SHAIKH
  83. SADAF MALIK
  84. ASIF RAZA
  85. MOHMMAD AFTAB QURESHI
  86. MD TAUFIQUE KHAN
  87. SHARUKH KHAN
  88. IFRA SHAMS ANSARI
  89. MOHAMMAD DANISH PARWEZ
  90. SADIYA KHAN
  91. PEERZADA M UMAR
  92. AAMIR KHAN
  93. IQABAL AHMAD
  94. SAISTA PARWIN
  95. MOHAMMED SHAUKATH AZEEM
  96. JAVED MEV
  97. AYASHA FATIMA

(Disclaimer: The UPSC does not identify candidates by their religion. The above list has been compiled based on the names of candidates as mentioned in the UPSC Main result released by the Commission. Few names are Muslim sounding but are also used by people belonging to more than one religion. Accrodingly, this list is not final. Also some names might have been missing from the list, or if included, they might not be necessarily a Muslim.)

Year-wise Performance of Muslims in Civil Services

In 2023, a total of 1,016 candidates were recommended by the Union Public Service Commission for different Civil Services posts. Of them 51 were Muslims.

In 2022, a total number of 933 candidates were recommended for IAS, IPS, IFS, IRS and other civil services posts. Of them 30 were Muslims.

In 2021, a total of 685 were recommended in theUPSC Civil Services 2021 Merit List. Of them, 21 were Muslims. This was the worst performance of Muslim candidates in a decade.

On ther hand, a total of 31 Muslims had cracked the Civil Services Exam (CSE), also known as IAS exam, in 2020 when UPSC had recommended 761 candidates for the top CS posts.

In 2019, 42 Muslims had cracked the exam whereas in 2018 just 27 Muslims had made it to the final result.

The years 2016 and 2017 were the brightest period for Muslim candidates. In 2016, 52 Muslims figured in the list of successful candidates whereas in 2017 their tally was 50.

In 2015, 34 Muslims were among the 1,078 candidates recommended by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) whereas 38 Muslims were in the list of total 1,236 candidates in 2014.

In 2013, a total of 34 Muslims had cleared the exam, whereas in 2012, 30 Muslims were among the successful candidates, four of them were among top 100.

Similarly in 2012, 30 Muslims were among the successful candidates and in 2011, 31 Muslims were among the 920 selected for the civil services.

Likewise, in 2010 among the 875 successful candidates 21 were Muslims with Dr. Shah Faisal of Kashmir topping the exam at the national level.

In 2009, a total of 31 Muslims were in the list of 791 successful candidates.

As per the past records, the UPSC declares the Civil Services Final Result few days after the final phase of interview. Accordingly, candidates who are aspiring to become future IAS, IFS, IRS and other such posts can expect their result any time after April 17, 2025.

[The writer, Aleem Faizee, is Founder Editor and CEO of ummid.com. He can be reached at aleem.faizee@gmail.com]

