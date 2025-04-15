UPSC Civil Services Result 2024 Soon, Here's List of 97 Muslim Probables

As many as 97 Muslims from across India have appeared in the UPSC Civil Services Interviews after cracking the Civil Services Mains 2024 exams and now looking for a spot in the Final Merit List to be released with results to be declared on upsconline.nic.in and upsc.gov.in any time after April 17, 2025.

Tuesday April 15, 2025 12:46 PM , Aleem Faizee

[Grok 3 Image for Representation]

UPSC Civil Services Result 2024: As many as 97 Muslims from across India have appeared in the UPSC Civil Services Interviews after cracking the Civil Services Mains 2024 exams and now looking for a spot in the Final Merit List to be released with results to be declared on upsconline.nic.in and upsc.gov.in any time after April 17, 2025.

UPSC Civil Services 2024 Result Date

The Union Public Service Commission had conducted the Civil Services Main Exam 2024 from September 20 to 29, 2024. According to the Civil Services Main result announced on December 9, 2024 , around 2,845 candidates had passed the written exam and were called for Personal Interviews.

The Personal Interview is the final stage of selection for the coveted Civil Services Posts that include IAS, IPS, IRS IFS and others. The candidates are called for Interviews after they clear Civil Services Preliminary exam followed by CSE Mains.

The Personal Interviews of the UPSC Civil Services exams are scheduled from January 7 to April 17, 2025. Accordingly, the UPSC Civil Services 2024 Result could be announced any time after the last interview slot which is April 17.

Muslims Passing UPSC Mains

Out of the total 2,845 candidates who cleared the Civil Services Main 2024 exam and called for Personal Interview, some 97 are Muslims and they are now eying for a place in the final merit list.

This is around 28 less than their last tally in 2023 when some 125 Muslims had cleared the UPSC Main Exam and were called for interview.

On the other hand, around 2,529 candidates had cracked the Civil Services Prelims and Main exams and called for Personal Interviews in 2022. Among them 83 were Muslims .

UPSC Civil Service 2024: List of Muslim Probables

SHAIKH SAVEZHUSAIN IMTIYAZHUSAI GHANCHI GAZALA MOHMADHANIF SHAH MOHD IMRAN MOHD IRFAN THOUSIF ULLA KHAN ADIBA ANAM ASHFAQUE AHEMAD SAYYED MOHD ARIF MOIN KHAN FARHANA ZEENAT MOHAMMED QA AMIR NAUSHAD NOOR AYESHA H S MUSHARRAB NOOR WASIM UR RAHMAN DILSHAD HUSAIN ANAM AMIR MOHD AAQIL ASIF ALI KHALID HUSSAIN MUZAFFAR HUSSAIN MANSURI SYED SADIQUE MOHD ABUZAR ANSARI SARWAR HASIB MOHAMMAD AFTAB ALAM AZEEM AHMAD SAYED NASHIT HASSAN MOHD QASIM SUHEL YASIR MOHD ASHFAQ ZEENATH KHATOON MUHAMMED SALAH T A Zeba ARSH ALI SHEIK MOHAMED HABISUDEEN S FARKHANDA QURESHI RABIYA PARVEEN SYED IFTEQUAR HAIDER MOHAMMAD SHAH FAHAD NAZIR AHMAD BIJRAN AZHAR ASIF KHAN MOHAMMAD HARIS MIR ABID NISSAR MUNEEB AFZAL PARRAH ZEBA PARVEEN FAYAZ ASIF ABDUL MANAF ARSHAD P NESRIN P FASIM MUNAWAR MUSTHAFA A P HAMEEM MUHAMMED N MUHAMMED SUHAIL GULFIZA NADIYA ABDUL RASHEED MOHAMMAD NAJID MOHSINA BANO IMRAN KHAN SAIFULLAH NASEEM AKRAM GHULAM HAIDER WAQAR AHMED MOHAMMAD MUNEEB BHAT IRAM CHOUDHARY YASSAR AHMED BHATT ARSHAD AZIZ QURESHI NADISH CHOUDHARY KAZI FAISALODDIN FAHIMODDIN PATHAN JUNAIDKHAN JAFARKHAN ALIFA KHAN RIYAZ WATSON J ATIF WAQUAR EKRAM ANSARI MD ISHTEYAQUE RAHMAN NAJMA A SALAM MOHAMMED ASHMIL SHAH HASSAN KHAN MD NAYAB ANJUM KHAIYAM RAHMANI ASAD AQEEL MOHD SAMEER WASIM AKRAM SAHIL ANSARI ARJOO SHOIAB SHAID AYOUB SHAIK AIESHA SHAKEEL AHMED MD ZAMA SHAIKH SADAF MALIK ASIF RAZA MOHMMAD AFTAB QURESHI MD TAUFIQUE KHAN SHARUKH KHAN IFRA SHAMS ANSARI MOHAMMAD DANISH PARWEZ SADIYA KHAN PEERZADA M UMAR AAMIR KHAN IQABAL AHMAD SAISTA PARWIN MOHAMMED SHAUKATH AZEEM JAVED MEV AYASHA FATIMA

(Disclaimer: The UPSC does not identify candidates by their religion. The above list has been compiled based on the names of candidates as mentioned in the UPSC Main result released by the Commission. Few names are Muslim sounding but are also used by people belonging to more than one religion. Accrodingly, this list is not final. Also some names might have been missing from the list, or if included, they might not be necessarily a Muslim.)

Year-wise Performance of Muslims in Civil Services

In 2023, a total of 1,016 candidates were recommended by the Union Public Service Commission for different Civil Services posts. Of them 51 were Muslims .

In 2022, a total number of 933 candidates were recommended for IAS, IPS, IFS, IRS and other civil services posts. Of them 30 were Muslims .

In 2021, a total of 685 were recommended in the UPSC Civil Services 2021 Merit List . Of them, 21 were Muslims. This was the worst performance of Muslim candidates in a decade .

On ther hand, a total of 31 Muslims had cracked the Civil Services Exam (CSE), also known as IAS exam, in 2020 when UPSC had recommended 761 candidates for the top CS posts.

In 2019 , 42 Muslims had cracked the exam whereas in 2018 just 27 Muslims had made it to the final result.

The years 2016 and 2017 were the brightest period for Muslim candidates. In 2016 , 52 Muslims figured in the list of successful candidates whereas in 2017 their tally was 50.

In 2015 , 34 Muslims were among the 1,078 candidates recommended by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) whereas 38 Muslims were in the list of total 1,236 candidates in 2014 .

In 2013 , a total of 34 Muslims had cleared the exam, whereas in 2012, 30 Muslims were among the successful candidates, four of them were among top 100.

Similarly in 2012 , 30 Muslims were among the successful candidates and in 2011 , 31 Muslims were among the 920 selected for the civil services.

Likewise, in 2010 among the 875 successful candidates 21 were Muslims with Dr. Shah Faisal of Kashmir topping the exam at the national level.

In 2009 , a total of 31 Muslims were in the list of 791 successful candidates.

As per the past records, the UPSC declares the Civil Services Final Result few days after the final phase of interview. Accordingly, candidates who are aspiring to become future IAS, IFS, IRS and other such posts can expect their result any time after April 17, 2025.

[The writer, Aleem Faizee, is Founder Editor and CEO of ummid.com. He can be reached at aleem.faizee@gmail.com]

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.