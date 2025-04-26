Telangana SSC Result 2025 - Steps and Link to Check

Saturday April 26, 2025 3:24 PM , Ahmed Abdullah Faizee

Telangana SSC Result 2025: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Telangana is declaring soon on its official website bse.telangana.gov.in the result of the students who appeared for the TS SSC (Class 10) examination in 2025.

The BSE Telangana conducted TS Class 10 SSC examination from March 21 to April 4, 2025 at 2,650 centres across the state.

A total of 5,09,403 candidates - including 2,58,895 boys and 2,50,508 girls, from 11,547 schools registered for the TS SSC exam.

TS SSC 2025 Result Date, Time

The Telangana Board has not yet officially confirmed the exact date and time to announce the TS Class Xth exam 2025. It, however, declares the board exam results a day or two after AP SSC results are announced.

Andhra Pradesh Class 10th result was declared on April 23, 2025 . Accordingly, the Telangana board should also declare the SSC Matric results in a day or two.

A number of media reports citing board sources, said the Telangana Matric 10th result should be announced any time before April 30, 2025.

Students should note that the Board of Secondary Education Telangana will confirm at least a day in advance the exact date and time to declare the Class 10th result.

Steps to check TS SSC Result 2025

Click here to go to official website: "bse.telangana.gov.in" Click on the tab "TS SSC Result 2025". Enter Exam Seat No and Password. Click on Check Result. Download the result in PDF. Take a printout for future reference.

TS SSC result 2025 can also be checked on Digi Locker and via SMS.

TS 10th Result 2025 via SMS

Students can check their marksheet and 10th scorecard via SMS by following these steps:

Open the SMS application on your mobile phone. Type the message in this format: TS10ROLL NUMBER. Send the message to 56263. You will receive your Telangana SSC result as an SMS on the same number.

How to check TS SSC 2025 Result via Digilocker?

DigiLocker is a government-approved platform where students can download their marks memo safely. Follow these steps:

Go to digilocker.gov.in or open the Digi Locker app. Sign up using your Aadhaar number or mobile number. Click on ‘Education’ and select BSE Telangana. Enter your hall ticket number and other details. Download your marks memo.

Along with the result, Telangana board also declare detailed result data giving details of pass percentage, gender wise result, details of district toppers and also the date and time to conduct the Supplementary Exam date and time.

The Telangana board had on April 22, 2025 declared the TS IPE Inter 1st and 2nd results 2025 along with the pass percentage and other result related data.

[The writer, Ahmed Abdullah Faizee, is Staff Writer at ummid.com]



