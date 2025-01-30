Three Malegaon Textile Park firms first to get Zed Certification in Malegaon

Three textile manufacturers operating in Malegaon Textile Park Wednesday January 29, 2025 became the first from the City to apply for the Zed Certification

Thursday January 30, 2025 11:29 PM , ummid.com Staff Reporter

[Tarique Faizee and Zahid Faizee of Dilip Industries with MD Geete Infosis Ashwin Geete and President MIMA Aleem Faizee after taking oath of Zed Peldge Wednesday January 29, 2025. (Photo: ummid.com)]

Malegaon: Three textile manufacturers operating in Malegaon Textile Park Wednesday January 29, 2025 became the first from the City to apply for the Zed Certification.

The MSME Sustainable (ZED) Certification is an extensive drive by the Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME) to create awareness amongst the MSMEs about Zero Defect Zero Effect (ZED) practices, and motivate and incentivise them for ZED Certification.

Zed Workshop

Malegaon Industries & Manufacturers Association (MIMA) and Geete Infosis India had joined hands to spearhead the Zero Defect Zero Effect (ZED) Certification Scheme in Malegaon and the neighboring districts.

Malegaon Industries & Manufacturers Association (MIMA) has been instrumental in the establishment of the Textile Park in Malegaon and modernisation of the textile industry in the City whereas Geete Infosis is one of the leading Accredited Assessment Agencies working for the Zed Certification Scheme in different states of India including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

To create awareness about the Zed Certification Scheme, Malegaon Industries & Manufacturers Association (MIMA) and Geete Infosis had with the support from the All India Momin Conference Malegaon and other organisations working for powerloom, plastic, and soap manufacturing sectors organized a workshop in the Textile City on January 28, 2025 . The workshop was attended by all the leading industrialists and manufacturers of the City.

[MIMA, Geete Infosis joint workshop on Zed Certification held in Malegaon on January 28, 2025. (Photo: ummid.com)]

Zed Certification of three industries

Following the launch of the Zed Certification Scheme in Malegaon Tuesday, Ashwin Geete, Founder and Managing Director of Geete Infosis, led his team to formally start the necessary inspection of factories and manufacturing units running at Malegaon Textile Park in Sayane MIDC Area of the City.

“We conducted the necessary inspection of three textile industries as per the Ministry of MSME and Quality Council of India guidelines on Wednesday and registered them for Zed Certification”, he told ummid.com.

“They are Dilip Industries, Gold Coin Fabrics and Awaz Creation. These industries have registered for Zed Certificate Bronze - the basic and first level of the scheme”, he said.

[Sajid Ghulam Jaffer of Gold Coin Fabrics and Aleem Faizee of Awaz Creation with MD Geete Infosis Ashwin Geete after taking oath of Zed Peldge Wednesday January 29, 2025. (Photo: ummid.com)]

All the three are members of Malegaon Industries & Manufacturers Association (MIMA) and operating at Malegaon Textile Park in Sayane MIDC area since 2014.

He further said that a team of 12 Zed Facilitators and Field Officers will start working in Malegaon from February 01, 2025 in order to bring more industries and manufacturers under the Zed Certification Scheme.

Zed Pledge

As a first step to enroll for the Zed Certification, the three industrialists of Malegaon Textile Park were administered the oath of “Zed Pledge” as the Ministry of MSME and Quality Council of India guidelines for the guidelines. The Zed Pledge said:

“We undertake to conform to the values of Zero Defect Zero Effect in our enterprise and ensure that our processes shall be environmentally sound and socially responsible with safe and high quality products.

“We will give back, in every way we can, to our people, our community and to our planet”, the Zed Pledge reads.

Envisioned by Prime Minister Modi, the Zed Certification Scheme was launched in 2022. So far thousands of industries, including over 525,000 in Gujarat alone, have received the Zed Certificates.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.