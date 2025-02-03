Nagpur: Billboards showing the moment Gandhi was murdered pulled down

The dignity of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, was once again lowered on January 30, 2025, when hoardings of his murder were pulled down in Nagpur

Monday February 3, 2025 11:25 PM , Syed Ali Mujtaba

New Delhi: The dignity of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, was once again lowered on January 30, 2025, when hoardings of his murder marking his 77th death anniversary were pulled down in Nagpur.

Hum Bharat Ke Log (HBKL), a platform for citizen action on human rights issues, had organized this event to mark the martyrdom of Gandhiji, who was murdered on the 30th of January 1948, at 5:17 pm in his New Delhi home.

The HBKL had put up six hoardings at six locations across Nagpur city. The billboards were put up in the late evening of the 29th of January but were removed between 1:00 pm and 2:00 pm on January 30th, said Prajwala Tatte of HBKL, Nagpur unit.

“The company that was given the contract to put up the hoardings began to call us that they would have to remove them as they portrayed a violent scene of Gandhiji’s murder. Despite our objection, the billboards were removed from public view.”

“We, Hum Bharat Ke Log, condemn this vile act, where now even the public portrayal of the murder of Mahatma Gandhi is forbidden. It clearly shows that the organizations, the conspirators that planned and executed the murder of Mahatma Gandhi are still active. The hoardings were put up to expose the fascist forces and their removal shows that some elements live amongst us,” said HBKL in a press statement.

“Shamefully, temples are being made in honor of Nathuram Godse, the murderer of Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of our Nation,” the press statement said condemning the Nagpur incident.

"A national debate on the murder of Mahatma Gandhi is the need of the hour, and this is precisely what the hateful and communal fascist forces are deeply worried about. It was for this reason that the billboards in Nagpur were pulled down. This will not deter us, and the following year, it will be our endeavour to have these billboards across the country", the organisation said.

One can recall, a few years back, a purported video of Puja Shakun Pandey (Hindu Mahasabha, National Secretary), shooting at an effigy of Gandhiji, had surfaced to mark the death anniversary of Gandhiji, as ‘Shaurya Divas’, in Aligarh. But no action was taken against her for promoting hate and violence.

Interestingly, the so-called violent portrayal of Gandhiji’s death that formed the image of the Nagpur hoardings was taken from the cover page of Tushar Gandhi’s book “Let’s Kill Gandhi.”

The HBKL press statement is signed by Dr. G. G. Parikh, Tushar Gandhi, Feroze Mithiborwala, Guddi S L, Sharad Kadam, Dhananjay Shinde, Santosh Ambekar, Ali Bhojani, Siddesh Kadam, Vanita Tondwalkar, Yashodhan Paranjpe & Archana Tajane etc.

[The writer, Syed Ali Mujtaba, is a Journalist. He can be contacted at syedalimujtaba2007@gmail.com.]

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.