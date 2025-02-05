Trump's "to have Gaza, build it for world" comments draw flak

U.S. President Donald Trump’s latest statement on Gaza suggesting forced displacement of the Palestinians from the enclave and build it for the world has drawn flak

[Trump hosting Netanyahu in White House despite ICC warrants against the later]

Washington: U.S. President Donald Trump’s latest statement on Gaza suggesting forced displacement of the Palestinians from the enclave and build it for the world has drawn flak.

Addressing a joint press conference with the visiting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Trump reiterated his already rejected proposal to move Palestinians from Gaza to Jordan, Egypt and other neighbouring countries.

Trump invited Netanyahu to White House despite ICC arrest warrant against him.

"The US will take over the Gaza Strip and take responsibility for rebuilding it", Trump said and reiterated his controversial proposal to move Palestinians from Gaza.

Trump said the United States would get rid of unexploded bombs, "level the site" and remove destroyed buildings, and "create an economic development that will supply unlimited numbers of jobs and housing for the people of the area."

Palestinians, Arab states reject Trump's proposal

The Palestinians along with different Arab states, including Saudi Arabia, rejected the projected terming it ethnic cleansing of the Palestinians from their home land.

In a statement released soon after Trump's statement, Saudi Arabia reiterated its long-held position that Palestinians must have their own independent state was firm and not open to negotiation.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia stresses its previously announced categorical rejection of any violation of the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, whether through Israeli settlement policies, annexation of Palestinian territories, or attempts to displace the Palestinian people from their land,” the Saudi Foreign Ministry said.

Egypt and Jordan too have rejected Trump's suggestion of moving Palestinians from Gaza.

The Palestinian envoy to the United Nations meanwhile said world leaders should "respect" the wishes of Palestinians, according to news agency AFP.

Ridiculous, abdurd

Hamas’s Sami Abu Zuhri labelled Trump’s remarks about the US taking over Gaza “ridiculous” and “absurd”, cautioning that such a move could destabilise the Middle East.

“Any ideas of this kind are capable of igniting the region,” Abu Zuhri told the Reuters news agency.

Gazans have also denounced Trump's idea.

"Trump thinks Gaza is a pile of garbage -- absolutely not," said 34-year-old Hatem Azzam, a resident of the southern city of Rafah.

Australian senator Lidia Thorpe also said Trump’s comments are ‘blatant call for ethnic cleansing’ of Palestinians.

“It is a cruel continuation of the US-Israeli violations on international law and human rights, particularly at a time when Palestinians have finally been offered some reprieve as they return to what is left of their homes,” Thorpe added, in a series of posts on X.

