Texas bans DeepSeek

In yet another example showing how the U.S. kills competition, Texas has banned DeepSeek days after the Chinese app challenged the American monopoly in Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Wednesday February 5, 2025 3:09 PM , ummid.com with inputs from Agencies

Texas: In yet another example showing how the U.S. kills competition, Texas has banned DeepSeek days after the Chinese app challenged the American monopoly in Artificial Intelligence (AI).

DeepSeek, the latest to join the AI war, challenged the American tech giants by launching much cheaper and more reliable AI chatbot last week.

The Chinese startup had released a free, open-source large language model in late December that it says took only two months and less than $6 million to build, using reduced-capability chips from Nvidia called H800s, according to CNBC.

On January 27, 2025, the company launched its latest version DeepSeek R1 which outsmarted Meta’s Llama 3.1, OpenAI’s GPT-4o and Anthropic’s Claude Sonnet 3.5 in accuracy, and became most downloaded app within hours after launch.

The AI app faced multiple cyber attacks and now the ban by Texas. The U.S. state cited concerns over potential government data theft for its decision to ban DeepSeek.

“Texas will not allow the Chinese Communist Party to infiltrate our state’s critical infrastructure through data-harvesting AI and social media apps,” the Texas Governor said while issuing the ban on the DeepSeek app.

Texas has also issued a ban on RedNote, another viral Chinese app, which offers unlimited short video content.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.