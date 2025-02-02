Trump makes imports from China, Canada and Mexico costlier

Keeping another of his poll promise, U.S. President Donald Trump Saturday February 01, 2025 signed executive order imposing stiff tariffs on all goods imported from China, Canada and Mexico

Sunday February 2, 2025

Washington: Keeping another of his poll promise, U.S. President Donald Trump Saturday February 01, 2025 signed executive order imposing stiff tariffs on all goods imported from China, Canada and Mexico.

Trump Saturday signed three separate executive orders imposing 25% tariff on goods from Canada and Mexico, and 10% on all imports from China.

Trump is signing a slew of executive orders in order to what he says “Make America Great Again” or “MAGA” ever since he took charge of the office on January 20, 2025.

While imposing the tariffs on imports from Canada, Mexico and China, Trump said the move was necessary to “protect Americans and their interests”.

Interestingly, unlike other items that will be taxed at 25%, energy imports from Canada, including oil, natural gas and electricity, would be levied upon 10% tax.

Retaliatory Tariff

In a tit for tat response, Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum ordered retaliatory tariffs and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his country would put matching 25 percent tariffs on up to $155 bn in US imports, according to Al Jazeera.

China on the other hand said it would file a case against the United States at the World Trade Organization (WTO) and also vowed unspecified “corresponding countermeasures to firmly safeguard its rights and interests", The New York Times reported.

Furthermore, the Chinese Foreign Ministry defended its record on fentanyl, saying that China had led the world in 2019 when it imposed stringent regulations on fentanyl-related substances.

