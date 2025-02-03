'When I fell Ill...': Released Israeli hostage's letter, video viral

In a letter written before his release, Israeli-American prisoner Keith Siegel expressed gratitude to Palestinian Resistance Group for taking his care, especially when he fell ill during the captivity

Monday February 3, 2025 9:30 PM , Staff Writer

Gaza Strip: In a letter written before his release, Israeli-American prisoner Keith Siegel expressed gratitude to Palestinian Resistance Group for taking his care, especially when he fell ill during the captivity.

65-year-old Keith Siegel was taken into custody by Hamas-led Resistance Fighters during the Operation Al Aqsa Storm on October 07, 2023.

He was released on Saturday February 01, 2025 as part of the hostages-prisoners deal between Hamas and Israel Occupation Regime along with two other Israelis in exchange of 183 Palestinian prisoners.

Before he was handed over to the Red Cross, Siegel left behind a letter in his hand writing thanking Al Qassam Brigades and other Resistance Fighters for taking care of him during his stay in Gaza.

Al Qassam Brigade shared the Siegel‘s letter with Arabic translation on its Telegram channel which went viral.

In the letter, Keith Siegel noted that when he fell ill, Al-Qassam fighters provided him with a doctor. They also brought him food that suited his health needs, including a vegetarian diet without oil.

He also thanked his captors for their care throughout his time in Gaza since October 7, 2023.

At the same time, Siegel criticized the Israeli government, saying it failed to secure a deal to bring prisoners home and end the war.

“This led to many casualties and more harm to both sides,” he wrote.

English Translation of Keith Siegel’s Letter

To Al-Qassam fighters, My name is Keith Siegel, and I am from Kfar Gaza. I was held captive in Gaza from October 7, 2023, until January 2025. The fighters who guarded me during this period ensured all my needs were met; food, water, medicine, vitamins, eyecare treatment, a blood pressure monitor, and more. When I felt unwell for an extended period, they brought me a doctor. They also responded to my dietary needs, ensuring I received suitable food; vegetarian and oil-free. My guards treated me well. I believe the Israeli government did not do what was necessary to reach a deal to bring the prisoners home and end the war. This caused many casualties and more suffering for both sides. I hope peace comes soon. I would like to thank the fighters who took care of me during this time. Keith Siegel

Along with writing the letter, Keith Siegel also recorded a video message wherein he is seen expressing gratitude to Palestinian Resistance Groups.

BREAKING: Al-Qassam released a statement by the Israeli captive Keith Siegel who was released today:



“Hello, today is a very happy day, I’m sitting next to the sea near Gaza’s port. I wanna thank Al-Qassam for everything, you were good with us for the past 15 months in the… pic.twitter.com/JOeBQQKpRO — Suppressed News. (@SuppressedNws) February 1, 2025

Earlier, Israeli hostage Daniel Aloni had also written similar "letter of thanks" expressing gratitude to Palestinian Resistance Fighters when she was released in November 2023.

The Israeli Occupation Regime, on th expected lines, had rejected Daniel's letter as part of Hamas propaganda. The Zionist regime however is yet to respond to Siegel's letter and video message.

[With inputs from Quds News Network]

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.