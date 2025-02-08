BJP returns to power in NCT Delhi

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) Saturday February 08, 2025 dislodged the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) from power from NCT Delhi winning 48 of the total 70 seats

According to the final result announced by the Election Commission the BJP has won 48 seats, the ruling AAP could win 22 seats whereas the Congress drew blank.

The AAP had won the 2015 Delhi election and a second term in 2020.

The AAP however lost appeal after ten years of rule and lost the National Capital Territory of Delhi to the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP).

The BJP had last ruled the Delhi NCR from 1993 to 1998.

It has showed a massive comeback after winning the 2025 State Elections polling of which was held on February 05 participated by around 60% of registered voters.

The counting of votes began today morning and the result of all the 70 were announced by late afternoon.

Prominent Winners

The prominent candidates who won the 2025 Delhi Elections included Ashok Goel, Harish Khurana, Ashish Sood, Parvesh Sahib Singh, Dr Anil Goyal, Arvinder Singh Lovely, Mohan Singh Bisht, Kapil Mishra And Sandeep Sehrawat Of The Bhartiya Janata Party ( Bjp).

Prominent winners from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) included Chief Minister Atishi, Amanatullah Khan, Aaley Mohammed Iqbal, Imran Hussain, Amanatullah Khan and Chaudhary Zubair Ahmad.

Prominent Losers

The biggest upset of the 2025 Delhi Elections is that of former Delhi CM and AAP founder Arvind Kejriwal. Kejriwal lost the New Delhi seat to BJP Chief Ministerial candidate Parvesh Sahib Singh. Parvesh defeated Kejriwal by 4089 votes.

The other AAP leaders who lost the polls included former Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia who lost the Jangpura seat to Tarvinder Singh Marwah of the BJP by 675 votes.

Avadh Ojha who runs Coaching Classes for Civil Services aspirants and joined AAP months before the Delhi elections lost from Patparganj seat. He has been defeated by Ravinder Aingh Negi of the BJP by over 28,000 votes.

Other AAP leaders who faced defeat included senior party leaders and ministers Saurabh Bharadwaj and Satyendra Jain.

From the BJP side the biggest upset is of Ramesh Bidhuri who wanted to become Chief Minister. He was defeated by AAP leader and Delhi CM Aatshi.

The prominent Congress faces who lost the Delhi polls are Alka Lamba and Sandeep Dikshit - son of former Delhi CM Shiela Dikshit. Dikshit contested against Kejrwal from the New Delhi seat, both lost the seat to the BJP.

