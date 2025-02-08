Hajj 2025 Interest Registration for Saudi citizens, residents starts

Saturday February 8, 2025 11:50 PM , ummid.com News Network

Domestic Hajj 2025: The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah Saudi Arabia started from today i.e. Saturday February 08, 2025 through online registration system ‘Nusuk’ registration and application process for the domestic and local pilgrims along with the expatriates in the Kingdom who wish to perform Hajj in the year 2025 (1446 AH).

"Hajj Interest Registration is now open for Saudi citizens and residents for the 1446 AH/2025 season", the ministry said.

The domestic pilgrims are Saudi citizens and expatriates, and foreigners living in Saudi Arabia on work visa.

"Priority will be given to those who have not performed Hajj before", the ministry said.

Hajj 2025 Package

The Ministry further said that the local citizens who will register using Nusuk app will be notified as and when package bookings will get open.

The Ministry however has not yet disclosed the Hajj package details.

The Ministry further said that registration for Hajj service providers will start soon. Hajj Services Providers are licensed companies to provide basic services to pilgrims.

Masar Nusuk app is a unified platform and provides integrated services for Hajj registration and system partners to provide the best experience for pilgrims under the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.

Hajj 2025 likely date is from June 04 to 09, 2025. The final date of Haj 2025 however will be decided based on Dhul Hijjah 1446 AH moon sighting.

