Has WhatsApp video calling feature unblocked in Saudi Arabia?

Sunday February 9, 2025 6:36 PM , ummid.com News Network

Claims that WhatsApp video and audio calling has been unblocked in Saudi Arabia have created wild buzz across the Kingdom with expatriates trying to use the feature, however most of them, without success.

It all started with a social media post by a Saudi citizen Abdullah Al Subaie. Al Subaie, who identifies himself as a technology expert, claimed the WhatsApp video and audio calling feature has been reinstated in Saudi Arabia.

“You can now make voice and video calls via the WhatsApp application with ease, and the feature is now available to users in Saudi Arabia”, Al Subaie wrote on X while tagging a video of him making a WhatsApp video call.

“This step will have great benefits, especially for individuals who rely on digital applications to communicate with family, friends, or even for work purposes”, he added.

تفعيل مكالمات الوتساب فديو وصوت في السعودية ... وهذي تجربة عمليه pic.twitter.com/lLkGawJ3Ye — عبدالله السبيعي (@Abdullah_iApp) February 1, 2025

The X post soon went viral and local citizens as well as expatriates rushing to use the feature but without success.

When ummid.com contacted an Engineer from Malegaon who is working in a multi-national company in Saudi Arabia the call was unsuccessful.

Ummid.com first tried a WhatsApp audio call with the Malegaonian in Saudi Arabia. The call got connected but the two were unable to communicate anything.

A little later, ummid.com tried using WhatsApp video calling feature but found the same result.

Some other users however have been successful in using the feature.

Al Subaie’s social media post nonetheless has enthused the locals as well as foreigners living in Saudi Arabia.

“Finally, we can use WhatsApp to make video calls freely—this is great, especially considering the high quality of the call!” a social media user wrote.

WhatsApp first introduced voice calls in 2015 and video calls in 2016. However, these features were blocked in Saudi Arabia in 2019 due to regulatory policies.

With WhatsApp video calling blocked, expatriates, including those who travel to Saudi Arabia for Hajj and Umrah, used either Imo or Google Meet to make video calls.

Neither Saudi Arabia nor WhatsApp has officially announced restoration of the video or audio service in the Kingdom. It is expected that air will be cleared in 2-3 days whether the service has indeed been restored in Saudi Arbia.

