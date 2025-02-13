Egypt's al-Sisi declines Trump's 'invite' over Palestine



Thursday February 13, 2025 8:43 PM , ummid.com News Network

[Abdel Fattah al-Sisi with Donald Trump during his first term as U.S. President (File Image/U.S. Embassy in Egypt)]

Cairo/Washington: Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has declined U.S. President Donald Trump’s invite if the forced displacement of Palestinians is on agenda, the government sources said.

Trump's sinister plan

The development came after Trump repeatedly talked about forced displacement of some 2.3 million Palestinians from the war-torn Gaza to neighboring Jordan and Egypt.

According to reports, Trump also threatened to withdraw aid to the two countries if they refuse.

Trump first said he will “ takeover Gaza " and convert it into “Riviera of Middle East for the people of world”.

He later said he will “buy and own Gaza and rebuild it for the world”.

In either case, the Palestinians will not be allowed to return to their homeland, Trump said.

Trump’s statements were termed “political rhetoric” and sparked a massive outrage from different sections of the world, including Muslim and the Arab world.

The Egyptian President’s refusal to visit U.S. is reflection of this anger.

Citing two high level security sources news agency Reuters reported al Sisi will not travel to Washington as long as forced displacement of Palestinians from Gaza is part of discussion.

Trump's invite to heads of states

After assuming the charge of U.S. Presidency, Trump sent to various heads of states to visit the White House.

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu was the first to oblige followed by the Japanese Premier ISHIBA Shigeru and Jordan King Abdullah II.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also invited and he is in Washington today to meet the maverick U.S. President.

Meanwhile, Egypt has also called Arab Summit on February 27, 2025 to formulate a united stand over Trump’s plans aimed at ethnic cleansing of the Palestinians.

