How The West uses ‘Islamic Radicalization’ to whitewash its crimes



Next time you read terms like Islamic Radicalization or Islamic Extremism or Islamic Terrorism just tell yourself that it’s a Western propaganda and nothing else

Friday February 14, 2025 3:23 PM , Raqif Makhdoomi

Islamic Radicalization, Islamic Extremism, Islamic Terrorism and Islamic Fundamentalist are the terms that we hear every now and then. Many Islamic countries are known as “Sponsors of Terrorism”. All these terms are introduced at the behest of the West.

Have you ever heard terms like Jew Radicalization, Jew Extremism, Jew terrorism or terms like Christian Radicalization, Christian Terrorism or Christian fundamentalism?

No. Why?

Because they classify their each and every act as “Peace keeping operation”.

They enter a country that’s happy and flourishing in the name of “Saving democracy” and leave it in ruins.

But no one ever called them radicals or extremists.

We are seeing Gaza as a glaring example how openly a Genocide is being carried out and is being called “self-defense”.

Israel has broken almost all the international laws but still no military action is being called on them. On the other hand, Saddam Hussein had to face a full collation of world powers for allegedly having weapons of mass destruction (WMD).

The weapons that were never found.

The main reason why the USA was so much interested to attacked Iraq is that it wanted to get hand on the resources of the Iraq. Iraq was exploited and destroyed but no one calls USA sponsor of terror.

In March 2003, USA along with allied forces launched its sinister operation against Iraq. The operation included carpet bombing of whole of Iraq and areas that had nothing to do with the so called Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD).

Has anyone questioned USA for its actions? The answer is big “NO”.

The USA has attacked not Iraq alone but China in the year 1945-46, Syria in 1949, Korea in 1950-53, China 1950-1953 again, Iran in 1953, Gutemaia in 1954, Tibet in 1955-70s, Indonesia in 1958, Cuba in 1959, Kuwait in 1991, Libya in 1986 then again in 2011.

The USA has in total attacked and destroyed 48 countries out of the total 195 countries in the world. It means the USA has attacked 24.615% of the world. It means 1/3 of the world has been attacked and destroyed by it and still no one called any of the USA Presidents extremist, Radical, Terrorist and so on.

But, Saddam Hussain was quick to be labeled and finally hanged … For his involvement in nothing.

Donald trump is openly calling for the mass displacement of the Palestinians in Gaza. To put on record mass displacement is a war crime as per international law.

But the United Nations won’t be able to take any action against the USA. Because whatever USA does is for the “betterment” of democracy and safeguarding “humanity”?

The fact is the USA never do anything for humanity. All it has done is ensured humanity suffers wherever it has stepped in.

Remember Afghanistan?

They made us believe that Taliban are “bad actors”. At the end, handed over the country they fought for years to the same Taliban.

We are the people with sane mind. We need to ask how and when bad Taliban became good?

Take the answer. Taliban were never bad.

All they hate is Islam and where they see it, they become worried and get into action.

Dr Israr Ahmed has explained it very well. We need to keep in mind. The USA has no problem with Islam as religion. But when it comes as s way of life, it becomes a problem.

Remember, the USA and Israel have more belief in what Islam says about the end of the world than we have.

They fully acknowledge Qur'an being a divine book and Islam being a perfect and a true religion but has ensued that Muslims are confused about it, so that they never become perfect Muslims.

Both USA and Israel have admitted that no power on earth can challenge but a single true Muslim will crush them under his foot.

Israel is the largest porn circulating country, especially child porn. But what’s wrong with porn? Every thought?

A study conducted on effects of porn says that the porn affects the brain. Porn is major reason why youth are involving in pre-marriage sex.

A recent study conducted by a group of sociologists, psychologist and others have come to the conclusion that per-marriage sex affects your body and mind. It makes your soul dead. And when someone’s soul dies, the person becomes good for nothing.

If we go through Rome Statue or war conventions psychological warfare is also a war crime. But have you ever heard anyone holding Israel responsible?

No.

It has been playing a victim card in Palestine and is killing innocents even after the so called “Ceasefire”

About half a million people have died in Iraq as a result of war related causes from 2003 to 2011. University researchers from the USA, Canada and Iraq based their estimate on randomized surveys of 2000 households. The toll doesn’t only include violent deaths but the deaths that took place from the invasion and subsequent infrastructure collapse.

George Bush ordered and was leading all the attacks. Why isn't he seen as a threat to humanity or democracy?

I don’t recall a single US president who hasn’t bombarded or invaded a country but none of them ever was listed in any of the terror lists.

On the other hand, Saddam Hussain who allegedly was hanged to death for “weapons” he actually didn’t possess.

Donald trump and Benjamin Netanyahu are war criminals as they have ordered displacement of the Palestinians from their homeland. International laws and many other conventions have called mass displacement a war crime. No one is speaking up. The same world is very much concerned about democracy in Afghanistan.

Where does the world get this audacity from?

There have been 40 million causalities but has anyone ever called the country a terror sponsor or called for any sanctions against it?

NO.

That country Germany is issuing world lectures on Gaza genocide. Germany is a proud ally of Israel. It has to be. A country that took world to war twice is rightly supporting Israel.

Remember UK, USA, France, Japan and Italy won WWW I.

Remember around 70-80 million people killed in World War II. It’s the deadliest conflict in the history of military conflicts. This 70-80 million deaths made 3% of the total population in 1940 when total global population was estimated to be 2.3 billion.

But no outrage on both the wars.

Have you ever thought why? Because it doesn’t serve them any purpose.

The countries never faced anything like what Iran, Iraq, Libya, Afghanistan, Lebanon, Cuba and many other countries had to face or are facing.

About 2,976 people died in 9/11 attack and guess what the whole world still calls it “attack on humanity”.

But, half a million people killed in Iraq and no one bats an eye.

Selective outrage is what the West is best at. They present these attacks in such a way that it looks nothing as such ever happened.

The World Trade Center (WTC) remains a mystery. Don’t believe that it was done by Taliban.

No, it wasn’t.

Most of the analysts don’t believe it. Nor should you.

Question them how does an enemy plane enters the air space of the USA without they getting to know about it. And, that too twice in a single day.

Next time you read terms like Islamic Radicalization or Islamic Extremism or Islamic Terrorism just tell yourself that it’s a Western propaganda and nothing else.

And, make sure you tell yourself things like Jew Radicalization, Jew Extremism and Jew Terrorism are things that the world should be saved from and must be called out.

[The writer, Raqif Makhdoomi, is a law student and human rights activists. Views are personal.]

