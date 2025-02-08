2025 Poll Results: Delhi Assembly to have 04 Muslim MLAs

The newly elected Delhi Assembly will have 04 Muslim MLAs - 01 down as compared to their tally in the last assembly

Saturday February 8, 2025 7:25 PM , ummid.com News Network

[Amanatullah Khan victory procession. Khan won from Okhla.]

The newly elected Delhi Assembly will have 04 Muslim MLAs - 01 down as compared to their tally in the last assembly.

The Polling for all the 70 seats of the NCT Delhi Assembly was held on February 05 . The polling percentage was about 60% - down by over 2% as compared the 2020 Delhi elections.

The counting of votes began today morning and the result of all the 70 were announced by late afternoon.

Lis of Muslim MLAs in Delhi

According to the final result declared by the Election Commission, 04 Muslims have won the 2025 Delhi elections. They are:

Aaley Mohammed Iqbal who won from Matia Mahal Imran Hussain who won from Ballimaran Amanatullah Khan who won from Okhla Chaudhary Zubair Ahmad who won from Seelam Pur

All the four Muslim MLAs in Delhi are from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and they won from Muslim majority seats of Delhi.

Amanatullah Khan won from Okhla by 23,639 votes despite Shifa ur Rahman Khan of AIMIM getting over 39,500 votes.

Similarly, Haroon Yusuf of Congress contested against Imran Hussain of AAP from the Muslim dominated Ballimaran seat. He could however poll just 13,059 votes and lost the seat to AAP.

In 2020 , a total of 5 Muslims had won the Delhi NCR state elections.

The hallmark of the victory of the Muslim MLAs in 2025 Delhi election is that they won despite a number of Muslim candidates, including from Congress and All India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) of Asaduddin Owaisi, contesting against each other.

The same however could not happen in Mustafabad where Adeel Ahmed Khan of AAP lost the seat to BJP because of Mohd Tahir Hussain of AIMIM.

Tahir Hussain of AIMIM polled a total of 33,474 votes whereas AAP candidate Adeel lost the elction by 17,578 votes.

In Chandni Chowk, which has a considerable Muslim population but did not have a Muslim candidate, Punardeep Singh Sawhney of AAP defeated Satish Jain of BJP by over 16,500 votes.

BJP returns to power in Delhi

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) Saturday February 08, 2025 dislodged the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) from power from NCT Delhi winning 48 of the total 70 seats.

According to the final result announced by the Election Commission the BJP has won 48 seats, the ruling AAP could win 22 seats whereas the Congress drew blank.

The AAP had won the 2015 Delhi election and a second term in 2020.

The AAP however lost appeal after ten years of rule and lost the National Capital Territory of Delhi to the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP).

The BJP had last ruled the Delhi NCR from 1993 to 1998.

Other Prominent Losers

The biggest upset of the 2025 Delhi Elections is that of former Delhi CM and AAP founder Arvind Kejriwal. Kejriwal lost the New Delhi seat to BJP Chief Ministerial candidate Parvesh Sahib Singh. Parvesh defeated Kejriwal by 4,089 votes.

The other AAP leaders who lost the polls included former Delhi Education Minister Manish. Sisodia lost the Jangpura seat to Tarvinder Singh Marwah of the BJP by just 675 votes.

Avadh Ojha, who runs Coaching Classes for Civil Services aspirants and joined AAP months before the Delhi elections, lost from Patparganj seat. He has been defeated by Ravinder Aingh Negi of the BJP by over 28,000 votes.

Other AAP leaders who faced defeat included senior party leaders and ministers Saurabh Bharadwaj and Satyendra Jain.

From the BJP side the biggest upset is of Ramesh Bidhuri who wanted to become Chief Minister. He was defeated by AAP leader and Delhi CM Aatshi.

The prominent Congress faces who lost the Delhi polls are Alka Lamba and Sandeep Dikshit - son of former Delhi CM Shiela Dikshit. Dikshit contested against Kejrwal from the New Delhi seat, both lost the seat to the BJP.

