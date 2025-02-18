'Asaan': Saudi Crown Prince's wife Princess Sara launches heritage museum

Tuesday February 18, 2025 12:07 PM , ummid.com News Network

Riyadh: Princess Sara bint Mashhour bin Abdulaziz, wife of Saudi Crown Prince and the Kingdom’s de facto ruler Mohammed bin Salman has launched Misk Heritage Museum 'Asaan' in Diriyah region of Riyadh.

“Misk Heritage Museum "Asaan" is where the stories of the past inspire present and future generations. Here, we honor our heritage by keeping it alive”, the introduction of the museum on its website says.

Diriyah was the original home of the Saudi royal family that served as the capital of the Emirate of Diriyah under the first Saudi dynasty from 1727 to 1818.

It has still preserved traditional mud-brick architecture and is already a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The launch of Misk Heritage Museum “Asaan” by the spouse of Saudi Crown Prince is interesting as barring few, wives of Saudi kings and princes have traditionally been away from public limelight.

Asaan spans over 40,000 square meters and feature an innovative design by Zaha Hadid Architects. The design, inspired by traditional Najdi architectural styles, will reflect the Kingdom's identity while embodying modern creativity.

The museum, set to open in the coming years in the heart of historical Diriyah. Upon its opening, the museum will house thousands of heritage artifacts and collectibles that tell vivid stories of the past and provide insights into the ways of life experienced by Saudi generations throughout history.

"Celebrating Saudi Arabia’s Diverse Heritage"

As a non-profit organization, the museum is dedicated to preserving and celebrating Saudi Arabia’s rich and diverse heritage. It will feature a wide range of heritage artifacts and collectibles displayed in interactive exhibitions and inspiring spaces, offering visitors immersive experiences that take them on a journey through time.

These experiences aim to foster a deep connection to cultural roots, making heritage vibrant, relevant, and profound for both current and future generations. The museum's mission aligns with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, emphasizing cultural sustainability and the preservation of Saudi identity.

In collaboration with entities affiliated with the Misk Foundation, the museum aims to benefit from global expertise and establish partnerships to ensure integrated efforts in cultural preservation. These collaborations will strengthen the Kingdom’s position as a global leader in investing in its cultural heritage

