RRB Recruitment CEN 07/2024: Last Date of Application Extended

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has extended the last date of application for the latest Recruitment drive to fill various vacancies in Railways under the notification RRB Recruitment CEN 07/2024

Tuesday February 18, 2025 3:43 PM , ummid.com News Network

RRB Recruitment CEN 07/2024: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has extended the last date of application for the latest Recruitment drive to fill various vacancies in Railways under the notification RRB Recruitment CEN 07/2024.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is accepting online applications through its official website rrbapply.gov.in for RRB Group D posts to fill 32,438 Level-1 vacancies.

RRB Recruitment CEN 07/2024 - Important Dates

The online application started on January 23, 2025. The last date of application was originally fixed as February 06. It was first extended till February 16 and now till February 21, 2025 till 23:59 Hrs.

The candidates should note that the last date for application fee payment is 22/02/2025 to 23/02/2025.

Date and time of modification window for modifications in the application form (including Applied RRB) without payment of modification fee is from 24/02/2025 to 05/03/2025.

Date and time of modification window for corrections in the application form with payment of modification fee is from 06/03/2025 to 15/03/2025.

