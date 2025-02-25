Zara Khan among ICSI CS 2024 Toppers, Check Full List

Zara Khan Abdul Mabood has stood among the toppers of the CS December 2024 the result of which has been declared by Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) Tuesday

Tuesday February 25, 2025 5:21 PM , Education Desk

[CS Executive toppers (from L to R) Disha, Zara Khan and Khusboo Kunwar]

ICSI CS December 2024 Toppers: Zara Khan Abdul Mabood has stood among the toppers of the CS December 2024 the result of which has been declared by Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) Tuesday.

The examinations for ICSI CS Professional and Executive programmes were held from December 21 to 30, 2024.

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) declared on its website icsi.edu the ICSI CS Professional Program and CS Executive December 2024 exam results on February 25, 2025.

The ICSI declared CS Professional result today at 11:00 AM whereas CS Executive result was declared today at 02:00 PM.

The results of Syllabus 2017 and 2022 were declared today along with the CS Merit List giving the list of toppers and rank holders.

ICSI CS Executive Toppers List

According to the list of toppers released by the ICSI, Zara Khan secured the All India Rank 3 in CS Executive exam held in December 2024 based on 2022 Syllabus. The toppers list is:

Rank 1. Khusboo Kunwar

Rank 2. Disha

Zara Abdul Mabood Khan

The lis of CS Executive Toppers based on 2017 Syllabus is:

Mukunda MG

Rupali Kumari

Vindhya Krishna Challa

ICSI CS Professional Toppers List

The list of ICSI CS Professional toppers based on Syllabus 2017 is:

Rank 1: Kashish Gupta

Rank 2: Ruchi S Jain

Rank 3: Divyani Nilesh Sawana

The list of ICSI CS Professional toppers based on Syllabus 2022 is:

Rank 1: Yashee Dharam Mehta

Rank 2: P Nitin Theja

Rank 3: Parvinder Kaur

Rank 3: Nitya Shekar Shetty

CS June 2025 Date

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) also said the next session of the exam will be held in June 2025 as per the following schedule.

CS Professional (Syllabus 2017 and Syllabus 2022) will be held from June 1 to 10, 2025

ICSI CS Executive (Syllabus 2022) will be held from June 1 to 10, 2025

"The online enrollment and registration along with submission of exam fees for CS June 2025 exam will start from February 26, 2025", the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) said.

