Dubai: Museum of Future to participate in Austin’s SXSW 2025

Dubai’s Museum of the Future (MOTF) has announced its first appearance at the South by Southwest (SXSW) to be held in Texas, United States

Friday February 21, 2025 8:00 PM

The Southwest (SXSW), the world’s leading event for technology, innovation, and art, is held every year since its launch in 1987 in Austin, Texas.

The SXSW 2025 will be held from 7th to 15th March.

The Museum of the Future, a seven-story cultural landmark in Dubai, was opened in 2022 .

Along with the Dubai Future Foundation the Museum of the Future will showcase Dubai’s forward-looking vision for technology, foresight and culture by hosting 20 activations, panel discussions and interactive experiences at SXSW 2025 over the course of five days.

SXSW 2050 Track

As part of its participation, the Dubai Future Foundation will also serve as the official sponsor of SXSW’s 2050 Track, facilitating discussions on topics including lunar living, artificial intelligence, and the future of food.

As the sponsor of SXSW's 2050 conference programming track, the Dubai Future Foundation will lead discussions on lunar colonization, sustainable food production, and artificial intelligence.

The Museum of the Future empowers people to shape humanity's next chapter by journeying to the year 2071 and showcases a vision of progress that can inspire cities worldwide.

Museum of the Future House

The Museum of the Future House will offer SXSW attendees a glimpse into Dubai's dynamic evolution, highlighting its rapid rise as a global hub for innovation, talent, and investment.

The pop-up museum exterior features eye-catching Arabic calligraphy, while inside, guests explores a multi-sensory immersive experience inspired by space, humanity and the natural world.

The outdoor space highlights Emirati culture, with culinary experiences including tastings of the viral TikTok sensation, the original Dubai chocolate bars from FIX Dessert Chocolatier and traditional chai demonstrations by Project Chaiwala.

"Future of Food"

Engaging discussions will spotlight diverse voices and perspectives different from the ones that usually dominate conversations about the future, from Arab filmmakers and award-winning writers to astronauts, navigating topics like artificial intelligence's evolving role in society.

The food panel track takes a deeper look at the future of food, where visionary leaders converge to reimagine food systems, using technology to create sustainable, culturally-connected solutions that could transform how we nourish the global community.

"Expect to hear from brands like Solar Foods, for example, who pioneer sustainability using solar energy to produce food. These events will prioritize those with a SXSW badge to access", the event managers said.

Notable speakers include Canadian Astronaut Shawna Pandya, the first Emirati Astronaut, Hazza Al Mansouri; Author and Urban scholar-practitioner Geci Karuri-Sebina; and Film Producer Gianluca Chakra, among many others.

