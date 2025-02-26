Now, Trump puts U.S. citizenship for sale

Wednesday February 26, 2025 3:04 PM , ummid.com with inputs from Agencies

Washington: In yet another move aimed at, what he called, making America great again, Donald Trump has literally put the U.S. Citizenship for sale.

Talking to reporters Tuesday, the maverick U.S. President announced to replace the EB-5 investor visa program with a "Gold Card" that could be bought for $5 million as a route to American citizenship.

"We are going to be selling a gold card. We are going to be putting a price on that card of about $5 million," Trump said as reported by news agency Reuters.

"1mn Gold Cards for Sale"

The EB-5 Immigrant Investor Programme grants green cards to foreigners who invest in US businesses and create or preserve jobs.

This programme, if replaced with the new "Gold Card" system, will offer similar residency rights but with a direct purchase option for wealthy individuals.

Trump said his proposed plan will generate significant revenue and help pay down the national debt.

He suggested selling one million Gold Cards, predicting strong interest from wealthy individuals.

At present, Congress determines qualifications for citizenship, but Trump said “gold cards” would not require congressional approval, according to Associated Press.

