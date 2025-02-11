India, Saudi Arabia likely to welcome Ramadan 2025 same day

Muslims in India, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are likely to welcome Ramadan 2025 – the Holy Month of Fasting, on the same day

Tuesday February 11, 2025 0:45 AM , ummid.com News Network

The Holy Month of Ramadan in India and Saudi Arabia normally begins with a difference of at least one day.

This is the rarest of rare case if Muslims in the two countries welcome Ramadan on the same day.

And, the chances of this rarest of rare occurrence is most likely this Ramadan.

Shaban 1446 AH dates

As, the ongoing month of Shaban 1446 H dates in India and Saudi Arabia are same.

This happened because the month of Shaban 1446 started in India, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia started on the same day.

This is because the Crescent or New Moon of the month of Shaban 1446 was not sighted in Saudi Arabia on 29th Rajab 1446H and hence the authorities there announced to complete 30 days of the month.

On the other hand, the Shaban 1446 H Moon was sighted in India and Pakistan on the 29th of Rajab H which coincided with 30th Rajab 1446 H in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar and other Arab States.

Hence, Muslims in India, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar and other Arab states marked the first day of the month of Shaban 1446 Hon the same day.

This was because the Muslims in Saudi Arabia and other Arab states counted 30 days of Rajab whereas Muslims in India and Pakistan sighted the New Moon of Shaban on 29th of Rajab 1446 H.

Ramadan 2025 start date

The Islamic Calendar is lunar based and the new month starts based on the sighting of the New Moon on 29th day of the ongoing month.

Hence, Muslims in India, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and other Arab states will sight the New Moon of Ramadan 2025 on February 28, 2025 which coincides with 29th of Shaban 1446 AH, as per the Islamic Calendar.

If the New Moon or Crescent is sighted in India, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia on February 28, 2025 then it will confirm the start of Ramadan in these countries from March 01, 2025.

If the New Moon is not sighted on February 28, then March 01 will be the 30th day of the ongoing month Shaban and Ramadan 2025 will begin on March 02, 2025.

Either way, simultaneous beginning of Ramadan in India and Saudi Arabia will be the rarest of rare occurrence and Muslims are keenly watching this.

Other Scenario

There is also a possibility that the New Moon is sighted in Saudi Arabia on 28th February but not in India.

In such a case, Saudi Arabia and other Arab states will welcome Ramadan on March 01 2025 whereas Muslims in India will begin fasting from March 02, 2025.

So, Muslims keenly waiting for the Holy Month of Ramadan should look for the New Moon on February 28, 2025 which will coincide with 29th Shaban 1446 AH.

Muslims in U.S., U.K., Germany, France and other countries should also take track of the New Ramadan Moon 2025 in order to confirm the beginning of the month of Ramadan.

Meanwhile, the Presidency of The Two Holy Mosques has confirmed that a total of 7 Imams will lead the Traweeh Prayers at The Grand Mosque in Makkah this Ramadan.

