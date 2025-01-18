Gaza Ceasefire Deal: 95 Palestinians to be freed for 3 Israeli captives Sunday

As many as 95 Palestinians will be freed for three Israeli captives in the first lot as part of the prisoners’ exchange agreed upon by Israel and Hamas under the Gaza Ceasefire Deal that comes into force Sunday January 19, 2025

The Gaza Ceasefire Deal was announced by Chief Negotiator Qatar and later confirmed by the United States on Wednesday January 15, 2025.

Hamas and Israel also confirmed the deal following which the Israeli cabinet approved it on Friday January 17, 2025.

The ceasefire in Gaza is to begin Sunday January 19, 2025 at around 08:30 AM local time (06:30 AM GMT).

But the first lot Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners will be released by 04:00 PM local time (02:00 PM GMT) Sunday January 19, 2025.

The Gaza Ceasefire Deal will take place in three phases, and in phase 1 lasting 42 days as many as 33 Israeli hostages will be released in different lots in exchange of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners.

The exact number of Palestinian prisoners to be released as part of the deal is unknown as the full text of the deal is yet to be made public.

However, sources in the knowhow said Israel has agreed to release 30 Palestinian children and women for every Israeli female detainee released, based on lists provided by Hamas according to the longest-held detention.

It means, more than 1,000 Palestinian prisoners will be exchanged for 33 Israeli captives during the first stage of the three-phase agreement between Hamas and Israel.

95 Palestinians to be swapped in first lot

The Israeli Justice Ministry Friday published a list of 95 Palestinian prisoners who are to be freed starting Sunday as part of the first exchange for Israeli captives under a Gaza ceasefire deal.

The list includes 69 women, 16 men and 10 minors. The youngest inmate on the list is 16, according to the Israeli Justice Ministry.

On the other hand, the first group of hostages to be released consists of three Israeli women soldiers, according to two sources close to Hamas told AFP.

There are currently 10,400 Palestinians in Israeli prisons, not including those detained from Gaza during the last 15 months of conflict, according to the Palestinian Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society.

Meanwhile, a Palestinian official has said the Israeli list of Palestinian prisoners for release in the prisoner swap deal with Hamas includes names of some individuals who had already been set free.

"We do not trust the data published by the Israeli occupation authorities and their prison administration," he said, noting that the Israeli ministry also included birth dates for 10 Palestinian prisoners to be released without providing additional details about them.

He called on Egyptian and Qatari mediators to address these "violations and prevent the occupation authorities from exploiting any loopholes to create confusion among the Palestinian public and the families of the prisoners."

