Melania joins Cryptocurrency race with husband Donald Trump

U.S. First Lady Melania Trump launched her own cryptocurrency or meme coin ‘$MELANIA meme’ soon after U.S. President Donald Trump joined the crypto race

Tuesday January 21, 2025 11:58 AM , ummid.com News Network

Washington: U.S. First Lady Melania Trump launched her own cryptocurrency or meme coin ‘$MELANIA meme’ soon after U.S. President Donald Trump joined the crypto race.

Donald Trump had announced the launch of $Trump or TrumpCoin on the eve of his inauguration as U.S. President.

Hours later Melania too joined the crypto race by launching ‘Official Melania Meme’ and asked investors to buy $MELANIA.

"The Official Melania Meme is live! You can buy $MELANIA now," the U.S. First Lady wrote on the social platform X Sunday.

The website for the "Official Melania Meme" says it is a crypto asset created and tracked on the Solana blockchain.

Bitcoin Price Today

Meanwhile, Bitcoin that was trading down the $100,000 mark at the year end regained esteem. As on today, Bitcoin was trading at $101,271.67 Monday January 20, 2025.

Prices of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies surged after reports that the U.S. Congress is expected to prioritize crypto legislation in 2025.

These reports received credence after Trump launched his own crypto coin with Milania following her.

Bitcoin Value Timeline

Bitcoin was launched on January 03, 2009 but started becoming familiar in 2010 when it valued barely $0.1.

A look at the Bitcoin value timeline shows, it crossed $1 value mark in August 2011, $100 mark two years later, $1,000 mark in 2017, and $10,000 in the same year.

"Bitcoin crossing $100,000 is more than just a milestone; it's a testament to shifting tides in finance, technology, and geopolitics," said Justin D'Anethan, a Hong Kong-based independent crypto analyst.

Bticoin crossed $100,000 mark after Trump named Paul Atkins, who is viewed as an advocate of looser regulation of digital assets, as his pick to lead the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.