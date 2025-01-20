Preventing WW3, Declassification of Imp Files and More – Trump Promises New Era

Washington: A day before taking oath as 47th U.S. President, Donald Trump in a victory rally Sunday promised to stop World War 3, declassification of documents related to JFK, RFK and Martin Luther King assassinations and a new America.

“I will end the war in Ukraine. I will end the chaos in the Middle East, and I will prevent the World War 3 from happening”, Trump said while addressing the victory rally in Washington organised as part of three-day celebration to mark his Presidency.

“And you have no idea how close we are”, as supporters clapped and cheered.

In another important announcement a day before inaugural, Trump also promised he will declassify and release the official documents relating to the assassinations of former U.S. president John F Kennedy (JFK), his brother, closest advisor and 64th United States Attorney General, Robert Francis Kennedy (RFK), and acclaimed American civil rights activist Martin Luther King (MLK).

“And in the coming days, we are going to make public the remaining records relating to the assassinations of President John F Kennedy, his brother Robert Kennedy and Dr Martin Luther King Jr”, Trump announced Sunday January 19, 2025.

At the same time, the U.S. President-elect also announced to release all other documents of public interest.

“All these documents are going to be released from Tuesday”, Trump said.

[Elon Musk joined Trump rally with his son X.]

"Tomorrow at noon, the curtain closes on four long years of American Decline - and we begin a brand-new day of American strength, prosperity, dignity, and pride", Trump said.

Trump arrived in Washington last night. He will be sworn in as the new U.S. President after winning the November 2024 elections on Monday January 20, 2025.

Earlier, the Trump inaugural was shifted indoors because of bad weather.

In the victory rally on the eve of his inauguration, Trump also hailed restoration of Chinese social media platform TikTok. TikTok had stopped its services in the United States following a court order.

"As of today, TikTok is back", Trump said suggesting the U.S. will own 50% of the company in what he referred to as a “joint venture” that would “make a lot of money.”

Trump also told supporters to impose severe limits on immigration on his first day in office, vowing to swiftly fulfill the central promise of his presidential campaign at a rally on Sunday inside a packed Washington arena a day before he returns to power.

"By the time the sun sets tomorrow, the invasion of our country will have come to a halt," he said to cheers at a "Make America Great Again Victory Rally" at the Capital One Arena.

"Once and for all, we're going to end the reign of a failed and corrupt political establishment in Washington, a failed administration. We're not going to take it anymore," promised Trump.

"We're going to bring back law and order to our cities. We're going to restore patriotism to our schools, get radical left woke ideologies the hell out of our military and out of our government. And we are going to make America great again."

American billionaire who emerged as one of the key advisors of Trump this election, also talked about peace and promised to stabilize the American civilization for the future of humanity and the planet.

“This victory is the start. What matters going forward is to actually make significant changes, cement those changes and set the foundation to make America strong for centuries”, Musk, who came on stage with his son X following him, said.

Elon Musk's son, little X, just followed him on stage at tonight's Trump rally lol



"Sorry, little X just followed me on the stage here. He's a very enthusiastic supporter." pic.twitter.com/dp7xQEzyjz — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) January 19, 2025

Addressing the victory rally, Trump, also promised the "best 100 days," quipping about the amount of executive orders he will be signing tomorrow "to set our country on the proper course."

"Starting tomorrow, I will act with historic speed and strength and fix every single crisis facing our country. We have to do it."

Trump went on to talk about how he didn't want to take advice from his advisers who told him to spread out his executive orders.

