SSC CGLE Typing Test Jan 18 2025 rescheduled

Tuesday January 21, 2025 10:23 AM , ummid.com News Network

SSC CGLE 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has rescheduled the Typing Test (Data Entry Speed Test) for the Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGLE) 2024 held on January 18, 2025.

The Staff Selection Commission had earlier cancelled the CGLE Typing Test held in Shift II on January 18, 2025 due to technical glitches.

“It has been decided to cancel the Typing Test (Data Entry Speed Test) conducted during Shift-II on 18th January 2025 for the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2024 due to instances of technical glitches”, the SSC notification dated January 20 said.

In a notification released Monday, the Staff Selection Commission announced the new date and time of the important test.

“Now the said exam has been rescheduled to 31st January 2025. Examination Start Time: 01:00 PM”, the Staff Selection Commission said.

Admit Card Release Date

The Staff Selection Commission further said that the admit card for the rescheduled exam will be released on January 27.

“Tentative date of uploading of Admit Card is 27th January, 2025”, the selection commission said.

The SSC CGL (Staff Selection Commission Combined Graduate Level) Typing Test is an important component for candidates who wish to secure clerical and data entry roles. The test assesses typing speed and accuracy of candidates.



For more updates, candidates can visit Staff Selection Commission (SSC) official website "ssc.gov.in".

