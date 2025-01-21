SSC MTS and Havaldar Result 2024: Direct Link to Check

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is set to release on its official website ssc.gov.in the result of the Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) Non Technical and Havaldar recruitment examination held from September to November, 2024

Tuesday January 21, 2025 7:02 PM , ummid.com News Network

The selection commission had conducted the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2024 from 30 September, 2024 to 14 November, 2024.

The Answer keys along with the candidate’s Response Sheets were released on November 29, 2024. At the same time, the candidates who appeared in the exam were asked to challenge and report errors in the answer key till December 02, 2024.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is now set to release the SSC MTS and Havaldar Result any moment.

Once released, the result will be available on the official website ssc.gov.in.

Steps to check SSC MTS and Havaldar Result

Go to official website: "ssc.gov.in" Click on 'Results' under Quick Links section of the home page Once on the result pages, click on MTS tab Enter Application ID and Password Click on the submit button to check your result.

The Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) Non Technical and Havaldar recruitment examination was held to fill 9,583 vacancies. The vacancies included 6,144 MTS positions and 3,439 Havaldar roles.

Successful candidates who pass the SSC MTS exam will be appointed to various Non-Technical or Group "C" Non-Gazetted and Non-Ministerial positions.

