Prof Dupuis, Prof Duarte win 2025 Japan Prize

Tokyo: Prof. Russell Dean Dupuis of the USA and Prof. Carlos M. Duarte of Spain have been adjudged winners of the Japan Prize 2025, the Japan Prize Foundation announced Wednesday.

Prof. Russell Dean Dupuis of the USA has been awarded the Japan Prize in the fields of Materials Sciences and Production.

For this year's Japan Prize, Prof. Dupuis is being recognized for his distinguished contributions to the development of metalorganic chemical vapor deposition technology for compound semiconductor electronic and optoelectronic devices, and pioneering contribution to its large-scale commercialization, the foundation said.

On the other hand, Prof. Carlos M. Duarte of Spain has been awarded the Japan Prize in the fields of Biological Production, Ecology/Environment, the foundation said.

Prof. Duarte is being recognized for his contribution to the understanding of marine ecosystems in a changing Earth, especially through pioneering research on Blue Carbon, the Japan Prize Foundation said.

The Foundation had asked about 15,500 prominent Scientists and Engineers from around the world to nominate researchers working in this year's fields for this year's Japan Prize.

In response, it received 149 nominations for the fields of Materials Sciences and Production, and 72 nominations for the fields of Biological Production, Ecology/Environment.

About Japan Prize

The Japan Prize was established in 1981 motivated by the Japanese government's desire to create an internationally recognized award that would contribute to scientific and technological development around the world.

With the support of numerous donations, the Japan Prize Foundation received endorsement from the Cabinet Office in 1983.

The Japan Prize is awarded to scientists and engineers from around the world who have made creative and dramatic achievements that help progress their fields and contribute significantly to realizing peace and prosperity for all humanity.

The winners were selected from a total of 221 nominees.

