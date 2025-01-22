UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2025: Registration Starts, Apply Before Feb 11

The UPSC released the notification and started online registration of candidates who wish to appear in Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2025 to be held on May 25, 2025 toady i.e. Wednesday January 22, 2025

Wednesday January 22, 2025 5:17 PM , ummid.com News Network

UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released notification and started receiving application for Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2025 through its official website upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC released the notification for Civil Services Preliminary 2025 Examination today and simultaneously started online registration of the candidate on the same day.

Last date to apply February 11

According to the UPSC notification, the last date to apply for UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2025 has been fixed as February 11, 2025.

The UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Exam this year will be held on Sunday May 25, 2025, according to the UPSC Calendar released earlier.

On the same day, the UPSC will also conduct the Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination, 2025 through CS(P) Examination 2025.

The candidates who will clear the CSE Prelim exam will become eligible to appear for UPSC Civil Services (Main) exam which will be followed by Personal Interview. The CSE Main Exam 2025 will be held for 5 days starting from August 22, 2025.

Along with the CSE 2025 notification, the UPSC has also published Prelims and Main Syllabus, Schemes of the exams and subjects.

Steps to apply for UPSC Prelim Exams

Click here to go to the official website: upsconline.nic.in. Click on the Link "ONE TIME REGISTRATION (OTR) FOR EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC AND ONLINE APPLICATION" Click on "New Registration" on the new page Fill the form and submit. Upload sign and photo. Pay the exam fees (online and offline).

Candidates should note that they need to upload sign and photo in the presecribed size and dimension.

Civil Services Prelims 2025 Date

The UPSC Civil Sevices Prelims and Indian Forest Services exam (Prelims) will be held on the same day. As per the UPSC Calendar, UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2025 and Indian Forest Services exam (Prelims) will be held on Sunday May 25, 2025 using pen and paper on single day.

On the other hand, Civil Services (Main) Examination 2024 will be held in 5 days starting from Friday August 22, 2025.

Photo and Signature Upload

Candidates should also note that scanned photograph should be in JPG format and must be uploaded first.

“The size of the file should not exceed 300 KB each and must not be less than 20 KB and resolution 350 pixels (Width) X 350 pixels (Height) minimum , 1000 pixels (Width) X 1000 pixels (Height) maximum and Bit Depth of image file should be 24 bit”, the UPSC said.

After uploading your photograph, candidates will require to upload her/his scanned signature in JPG format.

“The size of each file (signature) should not exceed 300 KB and must not be less than 20 KB and resolution 350 pixels (Width) X 350 pixels (Height) minimum, 1000 pixels (Width) X 1000 pixels (Height) maximum and Bit Depth of image file should be 24 bit”, the UPSC said.

The UPSC said the admit card (e Admit Card) for the CSE Prelims will be issued three weeks before the exams.

Meanwhile, the UPSC is conducting the personal interview of the candidates who have cleared the Civil Services Main exam 2024. The last date as per schedule is March 15, 2024. Accordingly, the UPSC Civil Services Result 2024 could be declared in March last week or April first week.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.