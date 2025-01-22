U.S. leaves WHO, derecognises ‘TRANS’ as gender

Wednesday January 22, 2025 5:18 PM , ummid.com with inputs from Agencies

[Daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner with U.S. President Trump in White House. (Image shared by Jared Kushner)]

Washington: Donald Trump Tuesday January 21, 2025 announced the United States is leaving World Health Organisation (WHO) and also derecognised “TRANS” as gender.

“From today there will be only two genders in the United States of America – male and female”, Trump had said while addressing the Inaugural Ceremony Monday .

A day later he signed an Executive Order to formalise this.

The U.S. government departments and key members of the corporate sector were quietly dialling back their Diversity, Equity and Inclusion initiatives or DEI initiatives following Trump's re-election in November . The executive order recognising only two genders will only speed up this process.

About 1.14% of the U.S. adult population identifies as transgender, according to the Household Pulse Survey in June 2024. This is equivalent to approximately 3 million adults. Trump's executive order has put a big question mark on their identity.

U.S. withdraws from WHO

In a number of executive orders that he signed on his first day in office, Trump also said the United States will not have any association with the WHO.

"Oooh, that's a big one," the newly inaugurated US president said as he approved the document after arriving back at the White House.

This marks the second time Trump has ordered the US be pulled out of the WHO. Trump was critical of how the international body handled Covid-19 and began the process of pulling out from the Geneva-based institution during the pandemic. President Joe Biden later reversed that decision.

Carrying out this executive action on day one makes it more likely the US will formally leave the global agency, according to BBC.

"They wanted us back so badly so we'll see what happens," Trump said in the Oval Office, referring to the WHO, perhaps hinting the US might return eventually.

Other Executive Orders Trump signed on 1st day

The other executive orders Trump signed on the first day of his presidency involved 100% tariff on BRICS countries if they shun US dollar and go ahead with their own currency, ending U.S. citizenship on the merit of birth, directives aimed at Restoring Freedom of Speech and preventing government censorship, climate change as well as ending the weaponization of government against political adversaries.

Other notable orders include a Regulatory Freeze, which prevents bureaucrats from issuing new regulations until the Trump administration has full control of the government, and a Freeze on Federal Hiring, which halts all non-essential hiring until the administration's objectives are clear.

Another immediate step is a requirement for federal workers to return to full-time, in-person work. Trump also announced withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement, informing the United Nations of this decision through an official letter.

