CBSE makes APAAR ID primary identifier for students

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has made APAAR ID the primary identifier for students and asked all affiliated schools to implement the initiative billed as One Nation One Student ID

Saturday January 25, 2025 11:36 AM , ummid.com News Network

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has made APAAR ID the primary identifier for students and asked all affiliated schools to implement the initiative billed as One Nation One Student ID.

In a notification released Friday, the CBSE said the Ministry of Education (MoE) is implementing the Automated Permanent Academic Account Registration (APAAR) ID system for students in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

“This initiative aims to create a seamless, lifelong digital identity for every student, promoting transparency, accountability, and efficiency in academic record management”, the CBSE said in its notification dated January 24, 2025 which is addressed to principals and heads of institutions.

Earlier, the National Testing Agency (NTA) also asked candidates appearing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test 2025 (NEET UG 2025) to keep APAAR ID ready for registration of the important medical entrance exam.

What is APAAR ID?

The APAAR is Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry. It is a 12 digit unique code issued to students.

APAAR ID or One Nation One Student ID is a recently announced initiative by the Government of India and the Ministry of Education especially for students.

APAAR ID allows students to store and monitor their academic progress and accomplishments and also share them with institutions easily.

“The APAAR ID embodies the vision of "One Nation, One Student ID", ensuring a unified and accessible academic experience for students across India. The APAAR ID serves as a lifelong academic passport, consolidating all achievements and credentials of a student in one place”, the Government said.

How to get APAAR ID?

Owing to the importance of the AAPAR ID, all students, especially those who are appearing for NEET UG 2025, should get their AAPAR ID beforehand.

Students should note that for APAAR registration, the name of the student as per UDISE+ record must match his/her name as per Aadhaar, PEN or Permanent Education Number.

Once this is done, students can follow the steps given below to proceed for APAAR registration.

Verification: Visit the school to verify demographic details Parental Consent: Obtain parental consent if the student is a minor Authentication: Authenticate identity through the school ID Creation: Upon successful verification, the APAAR ID is created and added to DigiLocker for secure online access

How to access APAAR ID?

Once APAAR ID is generated and added to the student’s DigiLocker account, they can access it via the web or app to access their APAAR ID.

The APAAR initiative represents a transformative leap towards a more organized and accessible education system in the country.

By providing a unique academic identity, streamlining records, ensuring data security, and fostering academic mobility, APAAR empowers students to navigate their educational journey with confidence and convenience.

"As we embrace this innovative approach to education, we anticipate positive outcomes for both students and the education system as a whole", the government said.

