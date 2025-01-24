Seattle court blocks Trump's birthright citizenship order

A federal court in Seattle Thursday January 23, 2025 stopped Donald Trump administration from implementing the executive order curbing the right to birthright citizenship in the United States, calling it unconstitutional

Friday January 24, 2025 12:15 PM , ummid.com News Network

Seattle: A federal court in Seattle Thursday January 23, 2025 stopped Donald Trump administration from implementing the executive order curbing the right to birthright citizenship in the United States, calling it unconstitutional.

The Seattle court's restraining order however is temporary.

U.S. District Judge John Coughenour at the behest of four Democratic-led states issued the temporary order preventing the administration from enforcing the order, which the Republican president signed on Monday during his first day on office.

Trump's executive order on birthright citizenship

Trump had signed about 80 executive orders on first day in his office - one of them was on birthright citizenship.

In the executive order, Trump directed U.S. agencies to refuse to recognize the citizenship of children born in the United States if neither their mother nor father is a U.S. citizen or legal permanent resident.



The order was supposed to come into effect on February 20, 2025.

Attorney generals from 22 states - all Democratic ruled, filed cases Tuesday to block the Trump’s move to end the century-old immigration practice - known as birthright citizenship, guaranteeing that the U.S.-born children are citizens regardless of their parents’ status, according to Associated Press.

"Blatantly Uunconstitutional"

The federal judge in Seattle is the first to pass the order with lightning speed.

"This is blatantly unconstitutional order," the judge told a lawyer with the U.S. Justice Department defending Trump's order.

Meanwhile, the impact of the Trump's order on Indian families - especially those living in the U.S. on temporary H1B or L1 visas, which do not grant permanent residency, is already being felt.

In the run-up to the implementation of the order on Feb 20, doctors and gynaecologists in the U.S. are reporting a sudden jump in the number of pregnant Indian women, on such visas, asking for a caesarean, to ensure pre-term delivery of their children before the deadline.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.