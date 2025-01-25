Acer debuts 3 new durable Chromebooks for students

Acer announced the launch of its new line of Chromebook for education with three new laptops plus one tablet model

All newly launched Acer gadgets come with brand new features to enhance reliability, versatility, and total cost of ownership, alongside performance technology to positively impact the school environment and promote student success.

"Acer Chromebooks have become an integral part of the school day for K-12 students," said James Lin, General Manager, Notebooks, Acer Inc.

"Our new line of Acer Chromebooks for school settings continues to build on the promises of collaboration, tech-readiness and access to information students need, while ensuring teachers and administrators provide the tools needed for students to succeed", Lin said.

The three new Acer laptops today are:

Acer Chromebook Spin 512 (R857T) convertible with a 12.2-inch display

Acer Chromebook Spin 511 (R757T) convertible with an 11.6-inch display

Acer Chromebook 511 (C737) clamshell with an 11.6-inch display



Key Features

Acer Chromebooks feature new reinforced designs to protect schools' investment, including serviceable, keyboards, I/O ports and a rubber bumper design to protect the already durable MIL-STD 810H-compliant devices and reduce their total cost of ownership.

The dedicated Quick Insert key encourages student creativity and efficiency by providing one-touch access to tools, menus, and other applications.

The three new Acer Chromebook laptops come with Wi-Fi 7 connectivity and a range of options, such as 4G LTE, touch displays, premium webcams and USI 2.0 garaged styluses on convertible models, ensuring schools and students get the best-suited devices for their needs and budgets.

Built for productivity and creativity that lasts, the new Acer Chromebook Tab 311 offers up to 10 hours of battery life, an optional embedded USI 2.0 stylus pen, a magnetic keyboard and touchpad, military-grade durability casing, and high mega-pixel cameras.

"Powered by up to the latest Intel N250 processors, these three Acer Chromebooks come with the new Quick Insert key to easily access helpful ChromeOS features, new durability features to protect schools' investments, and several technology options that enhance the student experience", Acer said.

Upgraded Durability Features

The new Acer Chromebook design provides maximum structural integrity to prevent damage, even when mishandled.

"They feature reinforced brackets along the LCD panel and I/O ports to withstand rough handling and repeated use", Acer said.

The redesigned USB Type-C port is modular to allow for quicker repairs and replacements, reducing downtime as well as the total cost of ownership (TCO). The port is also clearly marked to help students easily identify it for charging.

Each new Chromebook has a serviceable keyboard that can be completely removed and replaced with just the removal of the two screws.

"The keyboard has mechanically anchored keys that are difficult for students to remove, but simple for IT personnel to repair. It is spill-resistant, thanks to a unique drainage system that helps protect the internal components from up to 330 ml (11 oz) of water spills", Acer said.

The new Chromebooks also feature a dual rubber feet design with rounded edges for a comfortable, secure grip when transporting them.

Like all of Acer's Chromebooks for K-12 environments, these systems have impact-resistant exteriors that meet MIL-STD 810H testing standards to withstand daily trials.

"The new Chromebooks feature a reinforced internal honeycomb structure and a corner design with a shock-absorbent bumper so they are protected from drops as high as 122 cm (48 inches)", the company said.

Finally, the new Acer Chromebooks are ASTM Toy Safety Compliant, making them safe to share with younger children.

Suitable students and teachers both

The newly launched Chromebooks are ideal choice to K-12 students and their teachers.

Featuring a classic clamshell design, the new Acer Chromebook 511 is an excellent platform for introducing technology to young learners.

"Incredibly compact and easy to store and move, it is ideal for students in lab settings and 1:1 programs", Acer said.

The 11.6-inch LED-backlit display with IPS technology is available in either Full HD (1920x1080) or HD (1366x768) resolutions, with touch and non-touch options to meet school districts' varying needs and budgets, the tech leader said.

