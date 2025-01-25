Uttar Pradesh: CASR slams arrest of Muslims offering ‘Namaz’ at private place

The CASR demanded the immediate release of all those arrested in the fabricated Bareilly case and the Sambhal violence case and all those Muslims criminalized in various cases in Uttar Pradesh

Saturday January 25, 2025 10:01 AM , Syed Ali Mujtaba

New Delhi: The Campaign Against State Repression (CASR), a human rights body, has condemned the arrests of 4 people in Bareilly for merely offering ‘namaz’ at a private place and also the arrest of 10 Muslims in the Sambhal violence case.

The CASR in a statement released Friday also condemned the custodial murder of Irfan at Raisatti police station in Sambhal.

Details of Cases

In a blatantly anti-Muslim state repression, on the 19th of January, Uttar Pradesh (UP) Police arrested 4 people, including the village head.

The Police also registered an FIR against 20 unidentified and identified people for offering Namaz at an open place at Sampant village in Bareilly district.

The UP police accused these Muslims of ‘disturbing public order and breach of peace.’

In another incident in Sambhal (UP), 10 more people have been arrested in connection with the Sambhal violence case after two months taking the total number of arrested people to 70, including 4 women.

In a related incident, the custodial murder of Irfan is reported who perished in custody on January 21, 2025 at the Raisatti police station in Sambhal with the police denying him access to essential medicines.

'Stripping of fundamental rights'

The CASR demanded the immediate release of all those arrested in the fabricated Bareilly case, the Sambhal violence case and all those Muslims criminalized in various cases in Uttar Pradesh.

“Custodial killing and point-blank range encounters, especially of Muslim minorities, are becoming a routine occurrence or feature in Uttar Pradesh,” said CSR in the statement.

“Criminalization of merely offering Namaz at a private place was a direct abuse of the fundamental right of people mentioned in Article 25. It manifests stripping the Muslim minorities of fundamental rights enshrined in the Constitution and the ascendancy of Hindutva fascism. It constitutes the broader crackdown of the fascist BJP-RSS government on minorities to reduce them to second-class citizens in India", the CASR said.

“Such events are a testament to Hindutva and Brahmanical fascism simmering at a boiling point, and the Muslim community being marginalized and criminalized at a scale unparalleled.”

'Silence of opposition parties serious matter'

The CASR in its statement also criticised the silence of the opposition parties.

“It also demonstrates that opposition parties or democratic forces have organized no effective resistance to check the merciless communal attacks of the Saffron brigade, with the survival of the Muslims endangered as never before."

"It is the order of the day for Muslims to be targeted by vile propaganda, intense intimidation, and mob violence. There is no organization to protect the rights of the Muslim community,” the CASR said.

CASR called for democratic and progressive organizations and individuals to unite and organize a resistance struggle against the Hindutva fascist attack on the oppressed and exploited sections of society.

Campaign Against State Repression (CASR) constituents are: (AIRSO, AISA, AISF, APCR, BASF, BSM, Bhim Army, bsCEM, CEM, CRPP, CTF, DISSC, DSU, DTF, Forum Against Repression Telengana, Fraternity, IAPL, Innocence Network, Karnataka Jan Shakti, Progressive Lawyers Association, Mazdoor Adhikar Sanghthan, Mazdoor Patrika, Morcha Patrika, NAPM, Nishant Natya Manch, Nowruz, NTUI, People’s Watch, Rihai Manch, Samajwadi Jan Parishad, Samajvadi Lok Manch, Bahujan Samajwadi Manch, SFI, United Against Hate, United Peace Alliance, WSS, Y4S)

[The writer, Syed Ali Mujtaba, is a journalist.]



