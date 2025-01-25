Pictures: 200 Palestinians, 04 Israeli soldiers released in exchange deal

Two hundred Palestinian prisoners and four female Israeli soldiers were Saturday January 25, 2025 released in the second batch of hostages-prisoners swap deal signed between Hamas led Palestinian Resistance Groups and Israeli occupation state

Gaza/Tel Aviv: Two hundred Palestinian prisoners and four female Israeli soldiers were Saturday January 25, 2025 released in the second batch of hostages-prisoners swap deal signed between Hamas led Palestinian Resistance Groups and Israeli occupation state.

The four Israeli female soldiers who have been released today are identified as Karina Ariev, Daniella Gilboa, Naama Levi, and Liri Albag. All four were taken hostage during Operation al Aqsa Storm on Oct 07, 2023 .

On the other hand, among the 200 Palestinian prisoners who were released by the occupation government included Ra'ed Mohammad al-Saadi who was arrested from Jenin in 1987, Ahmad Hussein Ali and Nasim Al-Zaitri who were arrested from occupied Jerusalem and Mohammed Al-Arida.

'Handover Ceremony'

A huge crowd of Palestinians had assembled at as-Saraya Square in Gaza City when the first batch of three hostages in exchange of 90 Palestinians were released last Sunday January 19, 2025 .

The three Israeli hostages - all females, were handed over to the waiting Red Cross team in a hush.

[Palestinian prisoner Yasser Abu Bakr from Nablus, released as part of a prisoner exchange deal, reunites with his family after 24 years of imprisonment in Israeli jails.]

Unlike last Sunday, today's hostage release was actually a "handover ceremony".

Video footage and photos released on social media showed a stage was installed in Palestine Square where a Red Cross official was seated.

Then came the three Israeli female soldiers in brand new army uniform - looking fresh and healthy at the same time smiling and waving towards the crowd.

Backstage was a huge banner written in Arabic and English - "The Palestinian Fighters of Freedom will always be victorious."

The entire hostage handover 'ceremony' was well organised by the al-Qassam and al-Quds brigades' masked gunmen.

The hostages and the masked gunmen wore lanyards around their necks containing laminated ID badges, each with their own sort of accreditation for the event, according to BBC.

Al-Qassam Brigades also gave the hostages graduation certificates, goodie bags and Travor riffles confiscated on October 7th from Israeli special forces and held by Al-Qassam’s Shadow Unit.



70 Palestinians sent abroad

In exchange of the 04 Israeli female soldiers, 200 Palestinians were released.

The prisoner list includes 121 Palestinians serving life sentences and 79 with long-term sentences. A total of 70 Palestinians serving life sentences were exiled to Egypt as part of the three phase Gaza Ceasefire Deal which came into effect last Sunday.

Meanwhile, Israeli occupation forces raid the home of Palestinian prisoner Ashraf Zghayer in occupied Jerusalem hours after his release as part of the prisoner exchange deal between the resistance and Israel, according to Quds News Network.

Palestinians gathered in the town of Araba in Jenin to welcome the prisoner Mohammed Al-Arida, who was released today as part of a prisoner exchange deal between the resistance and Israel. pic.twitter.com/UTgoNrQqq3 — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) January 25, 2025

The next round of hostage-prisoners deal is scheduled for the next Saturday. A Palestinian official close to Hamas and with knowledge of the ceasefire agreement's implementation told the BBC that "Hamas has just informed the mediators that the Israeli captive, Arbel Yehuda, is alive and will be released next Saturday".

Israel wanted Arbel Yehuda to be released today.

